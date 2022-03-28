Meituan Shares Surge as Much as 14% After Earnings Report

Shikhar Balwani and Jane Zhang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan surged as much as 14% in Hong Kong after its fourth-quarter results impressed analysts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock snapped a two-day loss and was the best performer on the Hang Seng Tech Index on Monday. The firm reported a net loss of 5.3 billion yuan ($831 million) for the December quarter, versus the 7.2 billion yuan projected by analysts. Revenue rose 31% -- the slowest in more than a year -- to 49.5 billion yuan, meeting estimates.

Meituan is one of the Chinese technology giants that are navigating a severe regulatory crackdown from authorities in Beijing. The company, led by high-profile billionaire Wang Xing, is grappling with scrutiny in areas from the welfare of its delivery riders to the commissions it charges restaurants.

READ: Meituan Surges After Solid 4Q Results, Margin Beat: Street Wrap

Meituan and its rivals are also under pressure to do their bit to share the wealth in Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive, and alleviate widespread pain as China battles several Covid outbreaks. In February, the government issued a call to aid the ailing service industry, asking food delivery platforms to cut the fees they charge restaurants -- wiping $26 billion off Meituan’s value in a single day.

Meituan’s stock had dropped 40% this year before Monday.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Meituan’s 4Q boost in food-delivery margin from a persistent increase in transactions could alleviate concerns about the drag from government-initiated fee cuts -- meant to provide relief to merchants amid Covid-19 flare-ups -- to the unit’s 1H profitability. The company needs to raise 1H transaction volume by at least 14% to yield more cost savings, we calculate, while lifting food-delivery margin above the year-earlier level following fee adjustments.

- Catherine Lim and Tiffany Tam, analysts

Click here for the research.

Read more: Meituan’s Revenue Slows in Latest Sign of China Crackdown Toll

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • These money and investing tips can help you read the stock market’s changing signs

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: The ‘wisdom of crowds’ can cost you when the stock market is in turmoil Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

  • China Stocks Slide as Shanghai Lockdown Deepens Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell as a lockdown in Shanghai to combat a virus flareup raised worries over disruptions to business operations and the toll on economic growth. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe CSI 300 In

  • Moscow Exchange to Expand Limited Trading to All Stocks Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will expand limited trading to all shares listed on the Moscow Exchange in another shortened session on Monday.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe Moscow Exchange will trade Russian shares, in additi

  • Yen tumbles as BOJ intervenes to keep bond yields pinned down

    The Japanese yen slipped to a six-year low on Monday, after the Bank of Japan stepped into the market to stop government bond yields from rising above its key target, while bitcoin jumped to nearly its highest this year. The BOJ, on Monday morning offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, after the 10-year JGB yield crept up to a six-year high of 0.245%. The dollar rose to as high as 123.1 yen in morning trade, its strongest since December 2015, and was last at 122.9, up 0.7% on the day.

  • The Art of Short-Selling

    The great appeal of short-selling is that it is the best way to produce significant market outperformance in a bear market. Simply not losing money is a good way to deal with a bear market, but the way hedge funds make big money is by producing additional performance via short-selling. Hedge funds typically will underperform in bull markets but will more than make up for it with outperformance in bear markets.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The transition toward e-commerce is in full swing. According to Statista, retail e-commerce sales reached $4.9 trillion globally in 2021 and are expected to grow to over $7.3 trillion in 2025. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) probably isn't the first name that pops into your head when it comes to online shopping.

  • BOJ offers to buy unlimited 10-year bonds to defend yield ceiling

    The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, stepping into the market to defend its implicit yield cap for the second time this year. The move came after the 10-year JGB yield crept up to a six-year high of 0.245% in early trade, just a half of a basis point shy of the BOJ's tolerance ceiling under its yield curve control policy. The offer, which is the first since Feb. 10 and to be executed on Tuesday, pushed the dollar to a more than six-year high of 123.03 yen as investors focused on prospects of widening U.S-Japan interest rate differentials.

  • Royal Caribbean Shows Off Its New Private Island

    The cruise line's "Perfect Day" concept has given it something Carnival and Norwegian can't offer.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

    Investors should use the current market volatility to scoop up these companies and hold them for the next decade.

  • The market is flashing a buy signal suggesting stocks will rally one last time before an 'epic' selling opportunity in the 2nd-quarter, Bank of America says

    The contrarian buy signal last flashed on March 18, 2020, just a few days before the stock market bottomed amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Falling share prices present an opportunity to get in on two profitable cannabis companies that continue to grow.

  • With the US dollar's dominance in question, here's how China's yuan could become a global reserve currency — and why it wouldn't be all bad

    "But whether the yuan could be perceived as a store of value — a safe haven during uncertainty or war — that is a much more difficult thing."

  • 3 charts show the best investments to make going into aggressive Fed rate hikes, Russia's war, and a worldwide energy shock

    Cash is king — it's better to be flat than to lose 5% to 18% on bonds, equities and crypto, according to Macro Hive's Bilal Hafeez.

  • This Dividend King Hiked Its Payout Again: Should You Buy It?

    Genuine Parts had a record 2021 for earnings, and its outlook looks promising for the foreseeable future.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Start Crushing the Market

    Share prices of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) have been hammered in 2022 during the broader market correction, but each could start taking off when the companies release their quarterly earnings reports on Tuesday, March 29. Micron Technology is heading into its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results with several tailwinds, like the growing demand for memory chips, the tight supply, and rising prices.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market

    Here are three dividend stocks that I think are good picks to buy in an uncertain market. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) certainly has an outstanding record as a Dividend Aristocrat with 40 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt. Air Products' dividend yield currently tops 2.7%.