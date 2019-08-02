Mekonomen (STO:MEKO) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Mekonomen AB (publ) (STO:MEKO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Mekonomen's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Mekonomen had kr4.38b of debt, an increase on kr1.72b, over one year. However, it also had kr177.0m in cash, and so its net debt is kr4.20b.

How Healthy Is Mekonomen's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Mekonomen had liabilities of kr3.32b due within 12 months, and liabilities of kr5.74b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr177.0m as well as receivables valued at kr1.70b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total kr7.18b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the kr4.01b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Mekonomen would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Mekonomen's debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4 suggests a heavy debt load, its interest coverage of 7.4 implies it services that debt with ease. Overall we'd say it seems likely the company is carrying a fairly heavy swag of debt. If Mekonomen can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 20% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Mekonomen's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Mekonomen recorded free cash flow worth 63% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.