Mel’s Craft BBQ in Park Ridge, hailed as one of finest in Illinois, closes: ‘Inflation hit all of our costs’

A Park Ridge restaurant praised for having some of the best barbecue in the state has closed permanently, with its owner saying inflation and the financial challenges involved in running a restaurant proved difficult.

Mel Thillens, owner of Mel’s Craft BBQ on Main Street in Uptown Park Ridge, told Pioneer Press the restaurant closed for good on Thursday.

“It’s been hard to keep our head above water,” said Thillens in an email to Pioneer Press. “Inflation hit all of our costs: food, labor, everything. Our sales just couldn’t keep up.”

The BBQ restaurant was hailed as “some of the best barbecue in Illinois,” according to a review by the Chicago Tribune in August 2022.

“When brisket is bad it looks uncomfortable and stiff on the plate,” wrote critic Nick Kindelsperger. “But these plump and glistening slices of beef looked like they’d spent the whole day relaxing at a spa. The outside sported a dark black pepper crust, while a bright pink smoke ring hid just underneath. No knife is needed to cut, since you can pull the piece apart easily with fingers.”

Mel’s cooked all its meat over a wood fire in a rotisserie-style smoker from M&M BBQ Company, according to previous reporting, and Thillens said that meant the fire constantly had to be monitored. Beef brisket, baby back ribs, pulled pork and barbecued turkey were on offer, along with pickles and sides such as sweet potato salad and watermelon.

Before opening the restaurant, Thillens traveled extensively in central Texas, visiting many famous barbecue places there and learning tips from veteran barbecue chefs.

The food left over at Mel’s was sold for pick-up on Saturday, according to Thillens. “It sold out pretty fast,” he said.

When asked if there were plans to re-open Mel’s at a different location, Thillens said, “Not at the moment. Honestly, this is a hard business to make work. I’m not sure I’ll want to do it again.”

Mel’s opened its doors on May 1, 2022 and was open five days a week since then employing 13 people, according to Thillens.

Thillens said he has received some interest from potential buyers about purchasing the location, but nothing is set yet. He said he wants to sell the lease, furniture and equipment to one buyer. “There is some good stuff here and a great layout for anyone who wants to run a restaurant in Park Ridge.”

Jacqueline K. Mathews, the executive director of the Park Ridge Chamber of Commerce, said In a statement, “It is disheartening to hear of the closure of Mel’s Craft BBQ. Mel and his team truly put their heart and soul into the restaurant. We commend their efforts and appreciate their contribution to our community. We stand with the Mel’s Craft BBQ team during this time. We encourage all members of our community to come together in support of our local businesses.”