Mel Trotter serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries served up a free Thanksgiving meal to individuals and families in need at the DeVos Place Thursday.

The nonprofit serves up to 2,000 people a Thanksgiving meal each year at the annual event, which is sponsored by Meijer.

More than 500 volunteers helped prepare and serve the meal, including 2,400 pounds of stuffing, 600 pounds of green beans, 600 pounds of green bean casserole and 60 gallons of gravy. The Gilmore Collection cooked 180 turkeys and homemade rolls.

Mel Trotter Ministries serves serves up to 2,000 people at its annual Thanksgiving meal event. (Nov. 23, 2023)

“The Gilmore Collection and Gilmore Catering are humbled by the opportunity to partner with Mel Trotter in giving back to the people of Grand Rapids on Thanksgiving Day. This is a time of year for reflection, and we are filled with gratitude for the West Michigan community that has supported us since 1978,” Angela Shea, director of events at Gilmore Catering, said in a release.

Donated homemade pies were served for dessert.

Donated homemade pies were served for dessert at Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual Thanksgiving meal event. (Nov. 23, 2023)

CEO Dennis VanKampen said the event is open to anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

“We want to bless people that don’t have as much as we do,” he told News 8. “I’m going to go home and have a great Thanksgiving meal and I want to make sure we help everyone in this community have the same experience and the same meal.”

He said the team is blessed by serving the meal.

“These are some of the kindest people and the most grateful people,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for us to build a relationship and also to make our community a little bit brighter and a little bit happier on this Thanksgiving holiday.”

