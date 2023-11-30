Make melanated memories: Where to take your kids to see Black Santa in Charlotte

Meeting Santa is often the most memorable experience for children during Christmas.

For Black children, seeing a Santa who looks like them can help them feel represented in society, according to Sarah Gaither, an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University.

“One’s need to belong is a topic that has been studied for decades in psychology — we all as humans just want to be accepted, seen and heard,” Gaither wrote for Psychology Today. “We want to feel like we belong in society, and one prominent way those belonging needs are often met is through visible forms of representation, such as a Black Santa.”

Though some events have already sold out, children in Charlotte still have a couple of chances to create memories with a melanated Santa this year.

Nai’lah McCullers, 4, whispers her Christmas list while having her photograph made with “Santa Claus” at the Hayti Center in Durham, NC on Dec. 21, 2022.

▪ Children will have the opportunity to take pictures with Hop the Black Santa and his elves at the Charlotte Selfie Museum, 5648 E. Independence Blvd., on Dec. 9 from 2-5 p.m. Ticket prices range from $31-$65, and can be purchased online at pictureprojectclt.com.

▪ Hop’s sleigh is also scheduled to make an appearance at Dynasty Events in Charlotte, 8400 Bellhaven Blvd., on Dec. 17 from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at dynastyeventsclt.com.

For more information about Hop the Black Santa, visit hoptheblacksanta.com.