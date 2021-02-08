Melania is delighted Trump’s off Twitter and ‘he’s much happier’, aide reports

Donald Trump and Melania Trump have been staying at their Mar-a-Lago residence from 20 January (Getty Images)

Former first lady Melania Trump believes Donald Trump “feels happier” now than when he was in the White House, while the former president himself is glad he isn’t on Twitter, according to his former campaign strategist.

Mr Trump moved to his Mar-a-Lago residence on 20 January in the morning of the inauguration of president Joe Biden, and has been staying there in relative quiet ever since.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Mr Trump's trusted aide and former campaign manager Jason Miller said that this is the first time in years he has seen the president “truly relaxed" despite the upcoming impeachment trial.

"Only 45 other people in US history have experienced what it is like to have the world on their shoulders... and to be able to exhale, knowing that it's not all on you for the first time in four years," said Mr Miller.

He also said the former president is happy that he is not on social media any more, after Twitter took his account with 88 million followers down following the Capitol insurrection on 6 January.

"He’s said that not being on social media, and not being subject to the hateful echo chamber that social media too frequently becomes, has actually been good,” Mr Miller said, stating that the first lady is also happy after the recent developments.

“That’s something the first lady has backed up as well. She has said she loves it, that he’s much happier and is enjoying himself much more.”

Mr Miller, who accompanied the Trump family aboard Air Force One when they left the White House, said the former president was in “very good mood upon leaving and there were some very tender moments with his family.”

"It was fun to have a front-row seat for that. The emotions ran the entire gamut,” Mr Miller told The Times.

"Some folks were very sad this day had come, but there was a sense of pride that this was the single most successful first term in US presidential history.”

Mr Miller also said the former president is confident of not getting impeached in the trial that is set to begin from 9 February, as he becomes the only president to face such a process twice.

“He is going to be acquitted,” said Mr Miller, who has served as a senior adviser to Mr Trump and has been associated with him since the 2016 elections. “There is no real scenario in which he is going to be convicted, so the pressure is completely off.”

