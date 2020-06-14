The Melania you don't know

Recently, while President Trump was talking "law and order," first lady Melania Trump was tweeting about "healing & peace." And back in April, when Mr. Trump declined to wear a face mask ("It's voluntary, you don't have to do it. ... I don't think I'm going to be doing it"), his wife put one on, and urged others to do the same ("to keep us all safe").

It's not exactly a palace coup, and some might say not nearly enough to keep her husband's more controversial actions in check. But either way, according to a new book, Melania Trump has more influence than you might think.

In "The Art of Her Deal," Washington Post correspondent Mary Jordan explores the life of the first lady and her surprising role as one of the most influential voices in the Trump White House. CBS News

Correspondent Tracy Smith said, "This is very different than the narrative that some people have painted that she is trapped."

"Oh, ho! Makes her crazy to say she's 'Poor Melania Trump'; she's not," said Pulitzer Prize-winner Mary Jordan. "She is smart, independent. She will decide what she wants to do and what she doesn't wanna do."

Jordan is the author of "The Art of Her Deal," published by Simon & Schuster (a ViacomCBS company).

Jordan, a Washington Post correspondent, asked to interview her for this book. The response? "Basically, no reply. The Trumps, both of them, make people who are around them sign non-disclosure agreements. They also, I quickly learned, told people that knew Melania when she was young, when she was a model, to not talk."

The White House dismisses the book as "fiction." But Jordan said that, after several years and more than a hundred interviews, a clearer picture emerged or a woman who grew up dreaming of a life far away from her native Sevnica, Slovenia.

"She's a girl who grew up in a really small town and couldn't wait to get out," Jordan said. "She told everyone that. I mean, everyone I talked to in Slovenia said, 'She couldn't wait to get out of this town. She wanted to be where the action is.'"

At first, young Melania wanted to study architecture, but she was persuaded that modeling was a better option, and she found success doing mostly print work in Europe and, later, in New York City.

She met Donald Trump in 2005; became a U.S. citizen in 2006; and eventually sponsored her mother and father, Amalija and Victor, to be U.S. citizens as well.

In fact, just days after their son-in-law made a speech blasting so-called "chain migration," Melania's parents took the oath – and in effect became "chain migrants" themselves.