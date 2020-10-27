Melania says she 'believes in scientists' after administration's attacks on Fauci and others

Melania Trump says she ‘believes in scientists’ after the administration’s attacks on Dr Anthony Fauci and others. (AP)

The first lady thanked those working on the coronavirus in her first campaign speech a week before election day, despite the president’s recent attacks on the leading disease expert.

“The success of the vaccine will save millions of lives over the longterm, I believe in our incredible doctors, nurses medical professionals and scientists,” said Ms Trump at the event in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Our administration remains 100 per cent supportive to ensure our nation is equipped with all all the medical supplies it needs and getting a vaccine developed and distributed as safely and quickly as possible.

“This is something that both political parties should support encourage and celebrate. no-one should be promoting fear of solutions for purely political ends.”

