Melania Trump Allegedly ‘Took Advantage’ of Donald Trump’s Court Case to Renegotiate This Part of Their Marriage

It seems quite a few sources are claiming that Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump is using the chaos to her financial advantage. Now, if you’ve been keeping up to date with the controversial family, then you’d notice how for months on end, Melania was keeping herself away from the public eye, and then all of a sudden, became gun-ho about being First Lady again. Well, it seems we now know the alleged reason why.

Multiple sources and insiders have told RadarOnline that Melania has threatened to renegotiate her and Donald’s prenup after a court jury ordered Donald to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation and battery — and if she gets a bigger allowance, she plays the doting wife again on his campaign.

More from SheKnows

Now, many thought Melania was eerily quiet during Donald’s case, but it seems she was playing behind the scenes. According to these insiders, around the same time as the trial, Melania talked about boosting her monthly allowance and their son Barron Trump’s inheritance. And in return, she’d help Donald with his flailing 2024 Presidential campaign run.

“This really was a take-it-or-leave-it situation,” one source said to RadarOnline. “Let’s just say Melania was in no mood to negotiate with Donald — and he knew full well there was no chance he was returning to the Oval Office without her.”

Click here to read the full article.

Another insider added, “She used the situation well to her advantage back then (referring to the time she didn’t join Donald at the White House for nearly six months) — and saw no reason why she shouldn’t do it again.”

So summed up: these insiders allege Melania gets more dough, and Donald secures her loyalty during his campaign run (and avoids a billion-dollar divorce, for now!)

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.



Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.