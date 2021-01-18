Melania Trump bids farewell in recorded message
First lady Melania Trump bids farewell to the nation in a recorded video she posted on Twitter on Monday. (Jan. 18)
Video Transcript
MELANIA TRUMP: My fellow Americans, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States. I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace.
The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination.
As the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, I thank all of the nurses, doctors, health care professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives. We grieve for the families who have lost a loved one due to the pandemic. Every life is precious, and I ask all Americans to use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable, as millions of vaccines are now being delivered.
In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of be best, to focus on what unites us, to rise above what divides us, to always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself.
Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America's legacy of rising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness, and [? faith. ?]