Melania Trump booed throughout speech at Baltimore youth summit

First lady Melania Trump was booed multiple times on Tuesday as she addressed the crowd at an event in Baltimore.

The B'More Youth Summit aims to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in the United States, and throughout her speech, several members of the audience booed and spoke over her, CNN reports. This was the first time Trump has been booed on her own, without her husband by her side.

After the event, Trump released a statement to CNN, saying, "We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse."

President Trump has disparaged Baltimore on several occasions, calling the city a "rat and rodent infested mess" and somewhere "no human being would want to live."









