Melania Trump Calls Those Who Report On Her Fundraising 'Dream Killers'

Former first lady Melania Trump has harsh words for reporters who dare to accurately report the murky nature of her various charity fundraisers: They’re “dream killers.”

Melania’s media attack was at the end of the release, which was actually about a “Be Best” project called “Fostering the Future” that supposedly funds computer science scholarships for young people who have been in foster care.

“Despite my actions, the press continues to publish inaccurate, misleading, and outright incorrect articles about my work,” Trump said in an official statement released on Friday. “The media has created a narrative whereby I am trying to act in an illegal or unethical manner. That portrayal is simply untrue and adversely affects the children I hope to support.

“Those who attack my initiatives and create the appearance of impropriety are quite literally dream killers. They have canceled the hopes and dreams of children by trying to cancel me.”

Melania’s media attack was at the end of the release, which was actually about a “Be Best” project called “Fostering the Future” that supposedly funds technology scholarships to young people who have been in foster care.

The statement came at a time when Melania’s charity projects have come under close scrutiny recently.

Earlier this week, Florida officials recently launched an “inquiry” into an upcoming fundraiser for “Foster The Future” because it’s unclear whether the charity even exists.

In addition, Melania Trump’s recent attempts at raising money via NFTs didn’t work out as planned.

Last month, Melania auctioned off an NFT for “Head of State Collection, 2022” on the Solano blockchain, but after the offering failed to reach the opening auction minimum of $250,000, it appears that she ended up buying it back herself — or it was purchased by other organizers of the initial offering — according to Vice, Artnet News and Bloomberg.

She is now planning to release an “Official POTUS NFT Collection” that will include “10 original pieces of digital artwork highlighting iconic moments from President Trump’s Administration” on Monday.

Story continues

Naturally, Twitter users had thoughts about the former first lady’s attack on the media.

Melania says the press are “dream killers” for checking on her unorthodox charitable efforts.

“They have canceled the hopes and dreams of children by trying to cancel me.”

Needless to say, she has enough money to quietly support thousands of foster kids if she wants to. https://t.co/jzjFI58YsQ — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 18, 2022

Melanie Trump is upset about accurate reports. Haha. These people think they are entitled to do whatever they want — that laws shouldn’t apply to them. https://t.co/55TIviksp1 — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) February 18, 2022

Melania Trump says her critics are ‘literally dream killers’(Hint: She doesn't really care. Do you?) https://t.co/iz5CZ3qoXj — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) February 18, 2022

If by "dream killers" she means the media is killing her dream of defrauding doners into enriching Melania Trump under the guise it would be donated to an actual charity, then yes she is 100% correct. — Liberal Llama (@DemocracysBurnR) February 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.