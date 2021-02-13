Melania Trump checked out from husband’s impeachment trial

The former first lady announced Friday that she is opening an ‘office,’ but it is not exactly clear what she’ll be doing

Melania Trump is reportedly spending her post-White House life at the spa while her husband Donald Trump focuses on his second impeachment trial.

A source with knowledge of her schedule spilled to CNN that the former first lady has completely checked out of the political circus surrounding the ex president. These days, Melania prefers to fill her time with daily visits to the spa at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: Melania Trump made staffer write her 'thank you' notes to WH household staff

“She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio,” one insider told CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett. “Rinse and repeat. Every day.”

Melania Trump left Washington with the worst public approval ratings of any first lady in modern history. Insiders claim she has had moments of regret over how she spent her time in the White House. She is also said to be seething with bitterness toward her successor, Dr. Jill Biden.

During the presidency, Melania failed to impress with her anti-cyberbullying initiative, “Be Best.” She also caught heat last year when audio secretly recorded by a former friend revealed how she really feels about Christmas at the White House.

Dr, Biden, meanwhile, has received a warm welcome from the public since becoming first lady. She has done several interviews, appeared at many events and speaking engagements, and the Bidens were featured in a message that aired before last Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Melania was mostly absent from public life in the weeks leading up to her White House exit.

Read More: Trump and McCarthy got into profanity-laced screaming match during Capitol riots: report

theGRIO previously reported, she never reached out to Dr. Biden to welcome her to the White House. Melania, instead, reportedly left her a note but the contents of the letter were not publicized.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump has announced she’s opening an “office,” but it is not exactly clear what she’ll be doing there.

On Friday, her “office” sent out a tweet announcing the formation of “The Office of Melania Trump,” along with the new Twitter handle: @OfficeofMelania.

Last month, Donald Trump opened the “Office of the Former President.”

