Melania Trump felt violated by FBI agents 'contaminating' her bedroom during Mar-a-Lago raid, report says

FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid last month.

The former first lady felt violated by strangers rummaging through her belongings, friends told Radar Online.

She bought new underwear because she felt as though her belongings had been "contaminated," her friends claimed.

Former first lady Melania Trump felt violated after FBI agents "contaminated" her home while executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last month, her friends claimed, per The Times of London and Radar Online.

FBI agents searched the former first lady's closet during the raid, which was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, a source told Politico last month.

Former President Donald Trump, her husband, was reportedly furious about this, later writing on Truth Social that her closet at the Florida property was left a "mess" after the raid. And the former first lady found the process of FBI agents rummaging through her belongings invasive, expressing particular concern at her underwear having been touched, her friends said, per reports.

"Melania doesn't like the idea of strangers going rifling through her things. Who knows who touched her underwear during the raid? She's never going to feel comfortable wearing those ever again," a friend said, per The Times, citing a Radar Online report.

Another friend noted that the former first lady is a bigger germaphobe than her husband, making the raid an uncomfortable experience for her. "She hates people touching her and certainly doesn't want to put on lingerie that FBI agents have had their hands all over," the friend said, per Radar Online.

The former first lady hated the idea of strangers in her home, another friend told Radar Online. "It's her bedroom. Even her husband isn't allowed in her bedroom," they said. "Even if they wore gloves, it is still strangers going through your underwear drawers. She has already bought new underwear and thrown everything that has been contaminated away."

The former first lady has not yet made a public statement about the Mar-a-Lago raid. Her office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Former First Lady Melania Trump was "annoyed" about the FBI rifling through her bedroom and closet but not overly concerned about the federal investigation into her husband, former President Donald Trump, CNN reported earlier this week.

"She's private, and she's protective of her son and her home," a source close to her explained to CNN

The Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed on Friday that the FBI recovered 48 empty folders marked "CLASSIFIED" after executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last month, Insider reported. The revelation was part of a broader inventory of the items recovered by agents.

Trump and his lawyers have presented many arguments as to why the former president kept hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office, but Insider's Tom Porter noted that their explanations are diverging in recent days.

