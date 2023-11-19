Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tributes from around the world praised former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at her home in Plains, Ga.

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter, she was 96.

Former first lady Melania Trump recognized Rosalynn Carter's monumental contributions to public service for more than six decades.

Trump wrote that she "leaves behind a meaningful legacy, not only as first lady, but as a wife and mother."

"We will always remember her servant's heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country," Trump said. "May she rest in peace."

Georgia Democratic political activist Stacey Abrams posted on X, "With every moment, Rosalynn Carter showed the world the resilience of the human spirit. We thank her for serving the least of these + for giving mental health a voice in a damning silence. My deepest condolences to President Carter and their family during this time of mourning."

Former Vice President Al Gore praised Rosalynn Carter as a "remarkable leader."

"Unwavering in her partnership with her husband, Jimmy, she built upon the work they did together by championing the causes of mental health, human rights and the needs of children around the world," he wrote. "I was blessed to have been able to work alongside her on a number of issues and still fondly remember building homes together for Habitat for Humanity. My prayers are with the Carter family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker posted, "All her life, Rosalynn Carter dedicated herself to serving others. As first lady, she served our country with grace and kindness. My heart is with her love of over 75 years, President Carter and their family today."

"America has lost a passionate humanitarian and champion for people all over the world," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote. "My heart goes out to her entire family."

The U.S. Secret Service expressed, "Our deepest condolences go out to the Carter family. First lady Rosalynn Carter dedicated her life to helping others with compassion and grace and was a model for us all.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder posted a recent photograph of himself with the Carters, and eulogized the former first lady, saying "Rosalynn Carter was a great partner to a consequential president and helped to define the modern role of first lady. She was gracious, warm and determined."

Habitat for Humanity also paid tribute, saying "We are deeply saddened to learn that Rosalynn Carter has died. She was a compassionate and committed champion" of the nonprofit who "worked fiercely to help families around the world."

Actress Mia Farrow posted a collage of images showing the former first lady in her youth, and with her husband through the years.

The Southern Poverty Law Center praised Carter's "unwavering commitment to service and her tireless efforts by President Carter's side left an indelible mark."

The Atlanta Braves posted a photographic tribute to Carter, along with the team's condolences.

"The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of humanitarian and former first lady Rosalynn Carter," the team said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with President Carter and the entire Carter family."

On Instagram, the King Center in Atlanta celebrated the legacy of both Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, "who developed a close bond with the King family after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated," the institute said in its tribute. "It is a comfort to know they can spend their days united in love."

Bernice King, the youngest child of the civil rights leader, posted a personal tribute on the platform, saying, "Blessed are the peacemakers ... Love and prayers for the former first lady and former President Jimmy Carter."