Melania Trump Just Introduced Her 2019 White House Christmas Decorations

First Lady Melania Trump has marked the holiday season with the 2019 White House Christmas decorations and the theme is “The Spirit of America.”

That much is clear everywhere you look from the halls decked with “Be Best” ornaments to the model of the White House featuring mini holiday wreaths on its windows.

“’The Spirit of America’ is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!” she tweeted, alongside a short video that features her sprinkling fake snow and examining the festive decor.

This year’s decorative approach features glittery patriotism throughout 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“It is with great joy that our family welcomes you to the White House this holiday season as we celebrate the Spirit of America,” the first family said in a souvenir book available to visitors, according to the Associated Press.

The decor includes a tree dedicated to Gold Star military families and etchings of 60 buildings that exhibit American innovation, including the Woolworth Building in New York City and the Space Needle in Seattle, per the AP.

Of course, the iconic gingerbread White House is back this year, with models from other landmarks like Mount Rushmore.

Officials selected a towering 18-foot Douglas fir as this year’s traditional official White House Christmas tree, harvested from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. It arrived with some help from the farm’s owner Larry Snyder last Monday.

LIVE: @FLOTUS Participates in the White House Christmas Tree Delivery https://t.co/lb6TkT6K96 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2019

The 2019 White House holiday decor has been in the works for months. The First Lady began her planning back in July, according to a White House statement. “She was dead on schedule,” says Coleen Christian Burke, author of Christmas with the First Ladies, a book that chronicles Christmas at the White House starting from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to Michelle Obama.

#Christmas planning has begun in the East Wing at the @WhiteHouse. I'm looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/oxt6Bdggcl — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 24, 2019

Burke, who has firsthand experience under her tinsel tool belt as a three-time White House Christmas decorations worker who trimmed trees for Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, says that every year the White House Christmas decoration production is a spectacle no matter who’s in office.

“It’s like Christmas on steroids,” she says. “The scale is so enormous.”

The Cross Hall leading into the State Dinning Room is decorated during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington. | AP—Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. More

It’s likely only a matter of time before the internet descends with memes of this year’s display.

The White House made of gingerbread also features landmarks from around the country in the State Dinning Room during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington. | AP—Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. More