Melania Trump launches new Twitter account after being accused of spending all her time in spa
Melania Trump has launched a new office Twitter account after being accused of spending all her time in the Mar-A-Lago spa and seething with jealousy over attention given to first lady Jill Biden.
It was reported in late January that Ms Trump was establishing a post-White House office and that she was aiming to maintain her "Be Best" campaign from her time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
"Be Best" focused on children's health, stopping social media bullying, and the impact of the opioid crisis on children.
The first tweet from the official account of the former first lady said: "Mrs Melania Trump is announcing the opening of The Office of Melania Trump. Please follow this account for news and updates."
The new Twitter account comes after reporting alleging that Ms Trump is spending a lot of time in the spa and that she was annoyed at the attention received by her successor Jill Biden.
“She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again), and has dinner with Donald on the patio. Rinse and repeat. Every day,” a source close to Ms Trump told CNN.
The former first lady’s schedule is “pretty much the same as it was before (she was first lady) or even when she would come down during vacations,” a source told CNN about Ms Trump’s activities at Mar-a-Lago.
While in the White House, weeks could pass between events that focused on the “Be Best” campaign. The East Wing of the White House where the first lady has her suite of offices was not fully staffed with its policy office at times only having one full-time staffer, CNN reported.