Melania Trump made staffer write her ‘thank you’ notes to WH household staff

The news tracks with reports of Trump as ‘checked out’ of her role since her husband lost in November.

A new report is surfacing that now-former First Lady Melania Trump assigned a low-level East Wing staffer to write thank-you notes to the more than 80 members of White House personnel who’ve cared for the First Family since 2017.

CNN is reporting that according to two sources with knowledge of the notes and Trump’s handling of them, they were typed out with instructions that they be written “in her voice.” She then signed her name.

Former First Lady Melania Trump is shown prior to boarding Air Force One to head to Florida Wednesday morning. She and her husband, former President Donald Trump, spent the final minutes of his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

The revelation tracks with reports of Mrs. Trump’s demeanor as “checked out” of her role since her husband’s re-election loss. She has been characterized as “not sad to be leaving” Washington and the White House, and she reportedly “just wants to go home.”

There is a long tradition of first ladies leaving personal notes for White House household staff who cook, clean and care for the first family. The notes often become keepsakes.

As Mrs. Trump departs, she will be leaving with the lowest favorability rating of her tenure, with 47 percent of Americans having an unfavorable view of her. Her husband, President Donald Trump, also departs as the least favored president in modern history.

Before departing the White House today, Mrs. Trump had not been seen in public since December 30. She participated in only five public events since the November election.

Mrs. Trump released a statement five days after the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, a message in which she encouraged Americans to be peaceful while also blasting the media for reports about her.

“I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda,” she contended. “This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

At the time of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol her husband incited, the now-former first lady was reportedly overseeing a photoshoot for a forthcoming coffee-table book of the design changes she made inside the White House.

