Melania Trump makes first comments about attack on the Capitol

Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump made her first comments Monday about the violence at the Capitol when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building last week.

In a lengthy written statement posted to the White House website and shared on her Twitter account, she said that her heart goes out to the six people who have died since the attack, including two Capitol police officers.

"I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she said. "This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain."

Melania Trump said that "I absolutely condemn the violence" that unfolded at the Capitol and said that she implores people to "never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness."

The first lady urged people to focus on what unites Americans and not what causes division.

"It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence," she continued.

She made no mention of those who are responsible for inciting the violence last Wednesday. Some have charged that includes President Donald Trump and some Republican lawmakers who encouraged pro-Trump supporters to "fight" at the Capitol as lawmakers tried to count the Electoral College votes that solidified Biden's victory.

The first lady also said nothing about the calls for Vice President Mike Pence, with the help of Trump's Cabinet, to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office or the plan by House Democrats to possibly impeach him for a second time.

She said that it's been the "honor of my lifetime" to serve as first lady. Trump's final day in office, unless he's removed or resigns, is Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

