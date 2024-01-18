Melania Trump pays tribute to 'ray of light' mother at her funeral

Melania Trump described her mother as a “ray of light in the darkest of days” as she delivered an emotional eulogy at the late Slovenian’s funeral.

Former President Donald Trump sat nearby as the former First Lady described the “unbreakable bond” she shared with her mother Amalija Knavs.

“In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy,” Mrs Trump said. “Our bond was unbreakable.”

Mrs Trump added: “[Her mother’s] nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations... With her beauty and impeccable sense of style she turned heads. But it was her unwavering dedication and hard work that made her exceptional.”

Melania and Donald Trump attended with their son Barron - REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP

Mr and Mrs Trump arrived dressed in black with their son Barron.

Mrs Trump said her mother, a former factory worker in Slovenia who died last week aged 78, had “showered [Barron] with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care and unwavering devotion”.

“Rest in peace my beloved mother,” Mrs Trump said before stepping down from the pulpit.

She then stood in front of her mother’s casket, touched her fingers to her lips and placed them on the coffin.

The service was held at the same church, the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, in which the couple married in 2005.

Among the guests to arrive before the start of the private service for Ms Knavs were Mr Trump’s children Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump.

Republican US Senators Rick Scott of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were also in attendance.