Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows With What To Expect From A Donald Trump 2024 Win

Melania Trump was greeted with skepticism on Wednesday following her prediction of what a second term for her husband, former President Donald Trump, would mean for America.

“I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful Nation,” the former first lady said in a statement shared with far-right Breitbart News. It’s a stark contrast to reports last week that she was fed up with being in the press.

“His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again,” Melania Trump added. “I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security.”

Melania’s statement to Breitbart today: “I support my husband’s desire to run for president. His achievements during his Administration had a great effect on all of us. I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by love, peace & security.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 17, 2022

The prospect of “peace, love, and security” under Donald Trump — whose yearslong ugly and divisive rhetoric ultimately led to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot — raised eyebrows on Twitter:

Because “peace, love & security” is how everyone would describe America during his 1st term😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. — Richard Levine (@RichardLevine6) November 17, 2022

A man driven by chaos, hate and insecurity will lead us to peace, love, and security. — Captain Cord Violation (@Buckiman16) November 17, 2022

Trump will campaign on hate, grievance, victimhood and revenge. — Bill O'Neil (@chicagospots) November 17, 2022

I’m not interested in their definitions of peace love and security. — TheMeanstroke (Frankie 👊) (@TheMeanstroke) November 17, 2022

I guess Melania missed all the lies, insults, name-calling, racism, and sexism. Plus the insurrection and the espionage. — Don M Haney 🇺🇦 (@DonMHaney) November 17, 2022

“Had a great effect on all of us.” Hardly a ringing endorsement. — Wesley Stace (@WesleyStace) November 17, 2022

The words love, peace and security should never be associated with Trump or anything he does. Melania is complicit and it comes as no surprise that she supports her criminal husbands choice to run again. #TrumpisaNationalDisgracehttps://t.co/3cKpGAbNyw — Lilly (@lillyro_86) November 17, 2022

Love, peace and security from Don and Melania? Now that is a fantasy . — Jim Mounteer (@JimMounteer1) November 17, 2022

The most divisive president in America’s history will bring love, peace and security. Haha, Melania. — Denny Brand (@BrandDenny) November 17, 2022

She plagiarizing Elvis Costello now? — Siddy Hall (@siddyhall) November 17, 2022

Love, peace and security? Hey, Melania... I've never felt so unloved, unsafe, and chaotic as I did, while your lunatic family occupied OUR house... — Bobbi.Lynnderella 💋🌻🌴🏖️🎠🐬🦩🐚🐯🌹🦚 (@BobbiLynderella) November 17, 2022

