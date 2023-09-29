Melania Trump Renegotiates Her Very Large Prenup to Protect Her Very Large Son’s Trust

In the wake of yet another round of legal troubles for former President Donald Trump, after a New York state judge determined this week that he committed fraud by substantially exaggerating his wealth for business dealings, Melania is reportedly taking precautions. Page Six reports that the former first lady has renegotiated her marital prenup with Trump to protect the financial interests of her son, 17-year-old, 6’7” Barron, as her husband’s legal troubles and bills pile up. Per the tabloid’s source, this is “at least the third time” Melania has renegotiated her prenup with the former president.



“Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron,” a source said, as she hoped to secure “a specific amount at minimum” for the very tall teen. Sources specified that Melania wanted the prenup to get her more money and property as well, and that a new “agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles” and the strain they put on Trump’s wealth.

Throughout Trump’s political career, Melania has surprisingly been on the receiving end of a good amount of liberal sympathy. But let’s not forget that, according to numerous reports, she’s been an active supporter of Trump’s presidency, and, among other wretched political views, has endorsed racist birther conspiracy theories about former President Obama.

The former first lady may be indifferent to the plight of migrant children separated from their parents (she really doesn’t care, Do U???), but she is apparently nothing if not protective of her own Very Large teenage son—certainly his financial standing. And her financial standing, too, of course!

