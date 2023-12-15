Melania Trump says her immigration experience taught her 'harsh realities'

WASHINGTON - Former first lady Melania Trump, in rare public remarks since leaving the White House, on Friday described her challenging path to becoming a U.S. citizen.

In front of 25 individuals poised to become citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives, Trump said she felt a "sunrise of certainty" after completing a difficult immigration process that opened her eyes to the “harsh realities people face.”

Trump was born in Slovenia, where she said her parents taught her the importance of a strong work ethic and pursuing her dreams. She launched her fashion and modeling career at a young age and traveled to cities like Paris and Milan.

“It wasn't until I moved to New York City in 1996 that the system truly tested my determination,” she said. “Upon my arrival, I immediately knew that I wanted to make the United States my permanent home with a goal of securing a worker visa.”

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump delivers remarks during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the ceremony 25 people from 25 nations were sworn in as new U.S. citizens.

She said she began compiling a “labyrinth” of paperwork needed to be a citizen, adding that “patience and perseverance” became her constant companions in the process.

“My dream of becoming a citizen pushed me to meticulously gather every last piece of information required, ensuring that no detail was overlooked,” she said.

Trump became a naturalized citizen in 2006 and her parents followed suit in 2018. She said she felt a “tremendous sense of belonging and pride” after taking the Oath of Allegiance which is required for every person wanting to be a citizen.

“For me, reaching the milestone of American citizenship marked the sunrise of certainty,” she said. “At that exact moment, I forever discarded the layer of burden connected with whether I would be able to live in the United States.”

She added, “I hope you’re blanketed with similar feelings of comfort right now.”

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump shakes hands with new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the ceremony 25 people from 25 nations were sworn in as new U.S. citizens. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Melania Trump says path to citizenship taught her 'harsh realities'