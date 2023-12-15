Melania Trump says her immigration experience taught her 'harsh realities'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WASHINGTON - Former first lady Melania Trump, in rare public remarks since leaving the White House, on Friday described her challenging path to becoming a U.S. citizen.
In front of 25 individuals poised to become citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives, Trump said she felt a "sunrise of certainty" after completing a difficult immigration process that opened her eyes to the “harsh realities people face.”
Trump was born in Slovenia, where she said her parents taught her the importance of a strong work ethic and pursuing her dreams. She launched her fashion and modeling career at a young age and traveled to cities like Paris and Milan.
“It wasn't until I moved to New York City in 1996 that the system truly tested my determination,” she said. “Upon my arrival, I immediately knew that I wanted to make the United States my permanent home with a goal of securing a worker visa.”
She said she began compiling a “labyrinth” of paperwork needed to be a citizen, adding that “patience and perseverance” became her constant companions in the process.
“My dream of becoming a citizen pushed me to meticulously gather every last piece of information required, ensuring that no detail was overlooked,” she said.
Trump became a naturalized citizen in 2006 and her parents followed suit in 2018. She said she felt a “tremendous sense of belonging and pride” after taking the Oath of Allegiance which is required for every person wanting to be a citizen.
“For me, reaching the milestone of American citizenship marked the sunrise of certainty,” she said. “At that exact moment, I forever discarded the layer of burden connected with whether I would be able to live in the United States.”
She added, “I hope you’re blanketed with similar feelings of comfort right now.”
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Melania Trump says path to citizenship taught her 'harsh realities'