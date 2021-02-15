Melania Trump slams media’s ‘unhealthy obsession’ with her after negative report

Danielle Zoellner
La Primera Dama Melania Trump habla antes de abordar el Air Force One en la base conjunta Andrews en Maryland (AFP via Getty Images)
Former First Lady Melania Trump has slammed a CNN report that claimed she was spending her days at the spa and was "bitter and chilly" towards Donald Trump following the Capitol riots.

"Mrs Trump is no longer First Lady. She is a private citizen, mother, & wife. Sources in this article are not affiliated [with] her nor have insight into her thoughts or daily life," the Office of Melania Trump tweeted in response to the article.

“CNN’s FLOTUS Correspondent choosing to publish false gossip illustrates the media’s unhealthy obsession,” the office added.

The report under scrutiny by the Office of Melania Trump, which was created this past week, claimed the former first lady was mostly avoiding all talks of politics now that she's settled in at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

“She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio. Rinse and repeat. Every day,” CNN reported, citing one person familiar with Mrs Trump’s schedule.

Another source confirmed the former first lady had an "affinity" for the private spa and it was not unusual for her to spend hours there using it to her disposal.

Last week was the Senate's impeachment trial for Mr Trump, who was ultimately acquitted on Saturday.

CNN reports that she was "bitter and chilly" towards her husband following the events that took place on 6 January. The report claims Mrs Trump blamed her husband for her deteriorated image among the public following the riots.

"She could see how it was going to go for her," one former White House official reportedly told CNN while discussing her delayed reaction following the 6 January attack on the Capitol.

The former first lady waited five days before commenting on the riots that took place at the US Capitol. In her statement she then focused on defending herself against "salacious gossip" and "unwarranted personal attacks".

Mrs Trump then left the White House with her husband on 20 January without speaking or holding a meeting with Dr Jill Biden, breaking years of tradition between incoming and outgoing administrations. She did leave Dr Biden a note.

The Trump Organization was contacted for a comment.

