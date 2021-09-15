Melania Trump slept through most of election night 2020 and had to be woken up for her husband's speech, according to former top aide's book

Former First Lady Melania Trump. Pool/Getty Images

A former aide to Melania Trump alleges the former first lady slept through most of election night 2020.

In a forthcoming memoir, Stephanie Grisham claims Trump had to be awakened ahead of her husband's speech.

The former first lady has denounced the book, which is set to be released in October.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

With promises of White House secrets exposed, a new bombshell memoir from former first lady Melania Trump's once-top aide has already sparked interest and condemnation from the Trump crowd, even ahead of its October release.

But amid details of the first lady's behavior during the January 6 Capitol attack, and literary comparisons to a "doomed French queen," lies a less flashy, more soporific revelation about Mrs. Trump.

The former first lady reportedly slept through most of election night 2020 as her husband battled President Joe Biden in what would become a days-long vote tally.

According to CNN's Brianna Keilar, who reviewed Grisham's book, Mrs. Trump had to be awakened ahead of her husband's late-night, non-concession speech, in which he falsely claimed to have won the election before many states had finished counting votes.

During her tenure as first lady, Trump took a more hands-off approach to the symbolic position than past spouses. Since vacating the White House, several reports have suggested she is not interested in reclaiming her title as first lady, despite her husband's possible 2024 ambitions.

"Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention really of joining the campaign," CNN's Kate Bennett said earlier this month. "I've spoken to people who said that she's not even really interested in being in the White House again, going through being first lady again."

But a Monday Politico report alleges she would stand by and support her husband if he runs again.

"If [Trump] runs, she will be right there. She's not going to have her own rallies," an adviser told the outlet. "But did she ever?"

Story continues

The former first lady's office decried Grisham's forthcoming memoir in a statement to Politico.

"The intent behind this book is obvious," the statement said, adding of Grisham: "It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump."

A representative from the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Grisham's book, titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," is set for an October 5 release date and is already reportedly sparking panic among former President Donald Trump's circle.

Read the original article on Business Insider