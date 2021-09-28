Melania Trump started showing up on the arm of a 'handsome military aide' after the Stormy Daniels allegations broke, former aide says in book

First lady Melania Trump departs the Capitol at the conclusion of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on January 30, 2018. Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Melania Trump chose an extra-handsome military escort to get under Trump's skin, a new book says.

She walked arm in arm with the military aide at the 2018 State of the Union.

Stephanie Grisham says Melania was "unleashed" after news of Stormy Daniels' allegations broke.

First lady Melania Trump deliberately appeared arm in arm with a handsome military man as her escort to the 2018 State of the Union as a dig at her husband after the Stormy Daniels allegations broke, her former top aide writes in an upcoming book.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as Melania's chief of staff and communications director, shares new accounts of former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage in her forthcoming memoir "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House," which is set to be released on October 5. The book was obtained by The New York Times and The Washington Post ahead of its publication.

Grisham writes that Daniels' allegations and those of other women "basically unleashed" Melania to take subtle digs at her husband, former President Donald Trump, in public, like excluding him from photographs and social-media posts and trying to get under his skin by appearing with an attractive military escort.

While it's routine for first ladies to have military escorts to big events, Grisham writes the Melania had handpicked an especially handsome aide to make Trump jealous.

The first lady, Grisham writes, paired a cream-colored pantsuit with nude high heels to the event and said she needed to hold the military aide's arm to keep steady because of the slippery floors of the Capitol.

"I laughed to myself because I'd seen the woman navigate dirt roads in her heels," Grisham writes in the book, according to The Post.

Melania, Grisham writes, never lashed out or blew up at her husband. While she says the first lady didn't buy his denials, Grisham paraphrases her as saying: "This is Donald's problem. He got himself into this mess. He can fix it by himself."

The Wall Street Journal first reported in January 2018 that Trump had orchestrated a $130,000 hush-money payment to prevent Daniels, an adult-film actress whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, from coming forward publicly before the 2016 election with her accusations of an affair with Trump.

Daniels said she and Trump had sex in 2006, the year after Trump and Melania got married and shortly after the birth of their son, Barron.

Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen eventually pleaded guilty in August 2018 to making an illegal campaign contribution in connection with the payment in federal court, in addition to tax- and bank-fraud charges.

Trump was referred to multiple times in federal prosecutors' indictment against Cohen as "Individual-1" but was not charged with a crime.

Both Trump and Melania have released strongly worded public statements denouncing Grisham, who resigned after the January 6 insurrection, as a vengeful former employee seeking a payday.

Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington said the book "is another pitiful attempt to cash in on the President's strength and sell lies about the Trump family." Melania's office previously called it "an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House" based on "mistruth" and "betrayal."

