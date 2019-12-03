Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

First lady Melania Trump has officially decked the halls of the White House. This year, the theme is "The Spirit of America." The 2019 decorative approach features glittery patriotism throughout 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The official White House Christmas tree, which arrived the week before from Pitman, Pennsylvania, stands more than 18 feet and is decorated with handmade paper flowers that honor the floral symbols of all 50 states.

melania-holiday-decor-today-main-191202-4-8606fc5539a66488145ece6f0060b837-fit-2000w-2.jpg More

First lady Melania Trump walks the Cross Hall inside the White House in a theme she's called "The Spirit of America." @FLOTUS/ Twitter

"This Christmas season I want to honor those who have shaped our country and made it the place we are proud to call home," Trump said in a White House press release. The first lady's official Twitter page also released a short video that shows the festive decor along with a message.

"The Spirit of America" is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!" she wrote.

ekxuqp9x0aie35e-2.jpg More

The State Dining Room of the White House. @FLOTUS/ Twitter

The Gold Star Family tree in the White House's East Wing is decorated with golden stars, red bows and patriotic ribbons in honor of those who lost family members while serving.

The Red Room is decorated with a "game room" theme, including card and board games as part of the decorations. The video shows a close-up of one of the trees with an ornament that says "Be Best" in Scrabble tiles, a reference to the first lady's child wellness initiative.

The Grand Foyer is lit up in gold as faux snow dusts the floor and trees, and the East Colonnade features a white color scheme where three-dimensional stars hang from the ceiling and display a timeline of "American design, innovation and architecture."

A gingerbread replica of the White House is featured in The State Dining Room. It is surrounded by U.S. landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and the Golden Gate Bridge. This piece was created by The White House pastry team.

ekxuqp8xyaykvmw.jpg More

The State House dining room features gingerbread replicas of the White House and other U.S. landmarks. @FLOTUS/ Twitter

According to a White House statement, the first lady began her planning back in July and decorations include 58 Christmas trees, more than 15,000 bows and more than 2,500 strands of lights.

Throughout December, the White House will host open houses and receptions for those who wish to see the decorations up close.

