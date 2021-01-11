Melania Trump used portions of RNC speech for new Capitol mob statement

Stephanie Guerilus

The first lady previously plagiarized a speech by Michelle Obama

Melania Trump’s statement on the Capitol attack has already been blasted for its tone-deafness and now she’s apparently borrowed parts of it from a previous speech.

As theGrio reported, the first lady issued a statement on Monday about the insurrection that took place at the US Capitol last week. Although she offered condolences to those who lost their lives, she also slammed critics who she said were spreading “salacious gossip” about her.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week,” she said. “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda.”

Her words have now come under even more scrutiny as it seems that the first lady used part of her 2020 RNC speech for her comments about the Capitol mob.

CNN correspondent Kate Bennett noted that Trump used almost word for word quotes in reference to the siege on the Capitol and in a speech she gave in support of President Donald Trump’s re-election bid last August.

“The common thread in all of these challenging situations is American’s unwavering resolve to help one another,” she was quoted in both statements.

She also lifted another passage about being inspired by Americans who come together during moments of unrest.

First Lady Melania Trump's statement in response to last week's storming of the Capitol Building called for people to "stop the violence" and to stop using "differing political ideologies as a basis for aggressions and viciousness." (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump’s statement in response to last week’s storming of the Capitol Building called for people to “stop the violence” and to stop using “differing political ideologies as a basis for aggressions and viciousness.” (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

“As your First Lady, it has been inspiring to witness firsthand what the people of our great nation will do for one another, especially when we are at our most vulnerable,” she said on Monday.

At the RNC, she made similar comments.

“It has been inspiring to see what the people of our great nation will do for one another, especially when we are at our most fragile.”

Trump has not yet commented on the accusations, though many believe there is a pattern. In 2016, USA Today reported that Trump plagiarized parts of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the DNC from 2008.

