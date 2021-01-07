Melania Trump's chief of staff resigns after mobs storm U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Stephanie Grisham resigned as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration," Grisham said in a statement.

Grisham did not say whether her resignation was in reaction to the violence in the nation's capital.

Multiple injuries were reported and one woman was killed in the melee, as Trump supporters responded to the president's call to protest his loss in November's presidential election. Trump has repeatedly and baselessly claimed the election was marred by fraudulent voting.

