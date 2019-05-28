Melania Trump's most fashionable looks in Japan

Melania Trump is known for her designer taste and statement-making sartorial choices -- and her trip to Japan over Memorial Day Weekend was no exception.

President Trump and the first lady arrived in Tokyo on May 25 for an official four-day trip, the first official state visit since Emperor Naruhito took the throne on May 1st. The first couple's quick trip included a sumo match, dining with prominent business leaders, attending an imperial state banquet, paying a visit to a Tokyo art museum and a visit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Although the trip was brief, Melania was dressed to a tee, opting for a rainbow of international high fashion designers for the visit.

The Trumps arrived at Haneda International Airport on Saturday, with FLOTUS donning the same Calvin Klein silk midi dress she left Washington in for the 16-hour flight. The belted long-sleeved dress is detailed with postcard prints of the West Coast and retails for $3900. She accessorized the look with Christian Louboutin’s Agneska pumps in navy.

For a visit to the famed Mori Building Digital Art Museum with the prime minister's wife Akie Abe, the first lady opted for a silk jumpsuit by Italian designer Loro Piano. That night, the 49-year-old swapped into a fuchsia dress by Roland Mouret to attend a match during the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament. The wool dress comes from the designer's Resort 2018 collection, which is still in stock for $2000.

On Monday, Melania paid a visit to Akasaka Palace to meet with Akie Abe once again. The mom-of-one opted for the perfect springtime dress: a simple white Carolina Herrera midi dress embroidered with florals. The timeless dress is on sale for over half off, available for purchase for $2150.

Later that night, the first couple headed to the Imperial Palace for a state banquet in their black-tie best. The president opted for a sleek black tuxedo, while Melania looked elegant as ever in a blush caped dress by one of her go-to designers, J. Mendel. The first lady went all out for her final look in Japan the following day, choosing a vibrant orange floral print dress by Dries Van Noten, which reportedly retails for $1300.

Given the first lady's refined taste, it's no surprise that her outfits come at a pretty hefty price point. According to The Daily Mail, the mom-of-one wore over $20,000 in designer clothing during the length of her trip. Of course, that's nothing in comparison to some of her most expensive outfits, including the $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana jacket she wore at the G-7 summit in Italy in May 2017.

