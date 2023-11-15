Melanie Doyle's family remembers her murder 27 years ago today

Nov. 15—ASHTABULA — Today is an exceptionally sad day for an Ashtabula County family.

Melanie Doyle, a clerk at S&B Floor Covering, 4217 Main Ave., on Nov. 15, 1996, was struck in the back of the head with a blunt object that day, which put her a coma from which she never awoke. She was 43.

Every year, terrible feelings of sadness and grief overwhelm Doyle's brother, Chuck Doyle, who says it would be easier to cope with his sister's death if the perpetrator was behind bars, being punished for what he did.

"It was a senseless murder for a little pocket change," he said.

To this day, police have never named a suspect, found the weapon used in the attack or have been unable to find substantial evidence to link it to a pair of robberies that occurred at neighboring businesses about an hour before Doyle was attacked.

Chuck Doyle still gets choked up when he talks about it.

"She was my only sister," he said. "I just want the perpetrator and the police to know that her family hasn't forgot. We want justice."

He recalls that he received the devastating call at work.

"[Lt. Detective] Joe Cellitti called me at work and said, 'Your sister has been gravely injured. You have to go to the hospital,'" Doyle said. "At the hospital, they told us she was hit with such force that it exploded her skull."

Police believe she was hit in the back of the head with a heavy object, possibly a hammer. Her purse was missing and later found in a field across from Bonniewood Estates off Wade Avenue in Ashtabula.

At the time of the assault, then-Ashtabula Police Chief David Colucci said he didn't have a suspect. Police knew a business at West 38th Street had been robbed, followed by a robbery at New Century Foods on Main Avenue, just north of S&B Flooring.

Doyle was alone in the store at the time.

A customer found Doyle slumped over the desk. He drove to the police station to report a shooting. When police arrived, nothing in the store appeared to be missing except her purse, according to the Star Beacon's news report printed Nov. 16, 1996.

Retired police chief, Ray Mattson, who was on the police force at the time, was the first officer on the scene.

"It bothers me to this day," he said.

Mattson recalls driving past the business on his way to the police station. He saw a man — who later became a suspect — walking south on Main Avenue. When he came out of the station, that man came up to his car and said a woman was on the floor of S&B Flooring and she had been shot.

"I found her and I thought, as did others, including Detective [Robert] Pouska, there was enough evidence to go to the grand jury but they wouldn't go with it," he said. "The system let her down and this guy walks."

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation came to town to process the scene while a small army of local law enforcement followed up on every lead, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell, who also was on the force at the time.

Police rounded up three people from West 38th Street and took them to the police station for questioning. Two of the suspects were arrested for their involvement in the aggravated robbery on West 38th Street, but they were not charged with any other crime, according to police reports.

There was no evidence that a weapon or any threat was used in the robbery of New Century Foods, according to news reports. The thief netted only a bag of change that he grabbed out of a clerk's hand, reports show. In fact, police later refer to it as a theft, not a robbery.

The incident on West 38th Street was "a strong-arm robbery," meaning the robber brandished a weapon or used some sort of force.

Reportedly, just after the New Foods robbery, a suspect entered an apartment above S&B Flooring.

Witnesses said a man was seen in the store between 4 and 4:05 p.m., sitting at Doyle's desk. At 4:15 p.m., Doyle was found at her desk unconscious, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male between 21 and 29 years old, medium build weighing between 125 and 150 pounds, standing about 5-foot-5. Police said he had short brown to black hair.

"We never found the weapon," Stell said.

The frustrating part of the case, Stell said, is police believe they know who did it, but they can't prove it. They need more information, someone who knows something about Doyle's attack must come forward; only then will justice be served.

Stell said the police department has revisited this case several times throughout the years. Every time, when they present it to the prosecutor's office, it's turned down for lack of evidence.

While her attacker remained free, Doyle was left in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland with her family gathered around her. She survived a three-hour surgery but remained comatose and in critical condition.

"She was in a coma for a long, long time," Doyle said. "She just laid there with her eyes open. It was terrible. I don't even like talking about it."

Melanie Doyle's niece, Angela Doyle, said her aunt never came out of the coma and died three years later of uterine cancer at a local nursing home. Her death was never ruled a homicide by the coroner's office.

"It's considered a felonious assault case," Stell said. "She died of cancer."

Chuck Doyle said his sister was brain dead and there was nothing the doctors could do. Consequently, she was never treated for the cancer and the family chose to take her off life support at that point.

"It's so sad," he said. "It was just a horrible time."