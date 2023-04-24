Melanie Lynskey Opened Up About No Longer Being Friends With Kate Winslet

Associated Press

Victor Lindelof swept home the winning penalty kick against Brighton on Sunday to set up a first all-Manchester FA Cup final that could have so much more at stake than just the chance to win soccer’s oldest competition. For Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, it could cap a very encouraging first year under the Dutch manager with a second major trophy — after winning the League Cup — and a statement of intent for next season. For Manchester City, it could be the second leg of a historic treble that would emulate United’s feat in 1999 when it won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup all in the same season.