Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.16 (vs RM0.02 in FY 2021)

Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MELATI) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM101.4m (down 9.0% from FY 2021).

Net income: RM19.0m (up by RM16.7m from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 19% (up from 2.1% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: RM0.16 (up from RM0.02 in FY 2021).

Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad shares are up 1.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

