Melbourne, Australia, set for 4th lockdown as cluster grows

  • Traffic is controlled at a COVID-19 testing facility in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, May 27, 2021, Australia’s second largest city announced a seven-day lockdown on Thursday as concern grows over dozens of cases of a COVID-19 variant found in India. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)
  • Seats are empty at a cafe in Melbourne, Australia, as the city enters a lockdown, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Australia’s second largest city announced a seven-day lockdown on Thursday as concern grows over dozens of cases of a COVID-19 variant found in India. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2021, file photo, an empty Swanston Street is seen at night in the Central Business District as lockdown due to the continuing spread of COVID-19 prepares to start in Melbourne. Melbourne, the city that was once Australia’s worst COVID-19 hot spot has announced a seven-day lockdown, its fourth since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Australia

Traffic is controlled at a COVID-19 testing facility in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, May 27, 2021, Australia’s second largest city announced a seven-day lockdown on Thursday as concern grows over dozens of cases of a COVID-19 variant found in India. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city was set to enter its fourth lockdown Thursday as concern grew over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant.

The seven-day lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26 infections, including a person who was in intensive care. Another 10,000 people have had some degree of contact with those already infected.

“Unless something changes, this will be increasingly uncontrollable,” Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino said.

The federal government declared Melbourne a hot spot, which entitles the city to additional federal resources. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 218 military personnel were in Victoria helping in pandemic operations and more would be sent if Merlino asked.

Additional vaccine doses were also being sent to Victoria. Only 3.9 million vaccines doses have been administered among Australia’s population of 26 million.

Health Minister Greg Hunt described the lockdown, which begins at midnight, as “highly regrettable, but necessary restrictions under the current circumstances.”

People will only be able to leave home to shop for food and essential items, provide or receive care, exercise, work or study if they are unable to do so from home, and to get vaccinated. Masks will be compulsory indoors and outdoors.

Cafes and restaurants will only be able to offer takeout and schools will close. Professional sports events in Melbourne will continue, but without crowds.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the variant was the same one identified in India and designated by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern. It was more transmissible than some variants.

The states of Western Australia and South Australia are restricting travel from Victoria and New Zealand has halted quarantine-free travel to Melbourne.

The new Melbourne cluster was found after a traveler from India became infected while in hotel quarantine in South Australia state earlier this month. The traveler was not diagnosed until he returned home from Adelaide to Melbourne.

The city of 5 million people became Australia’s worst hot spot last year. Infections peaked at 725 new cases in a single day in August at a time when community spread had been virtually eliminated elsewhere in the country.

That lockdown lasted for 111 days. A third lockdown that lasted for five days in February was triggered by a cluster of 13 cases linked to hotel quarantine near Melbourne Airport.

Victoria accounts for 820 of Australia’s 910 coronavirus deaths.

Recommended Stories

  • Body of hiker missing for 10 days found in Joshua Tree desert, officials say

    A family member dropped him off at the park to hike alone.

  • Matt Hancock casts serious doubt on 21 June lockdown easing – ‘It’s too early now to say’

    It comes amid the spread of the more transmissible B.1.617.2 variant of the virus, first identified in India.

  • 'It means everything': Mary J. Blige inducted into NYC's Apollo Walk of Fame

    Mary J. Blige has nine Grammy Awards, eight multi-platinum albums, two Academy Award nominations, and now, the singer songwriter has a plaque on the Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame. Blige, also known as the queen of hip-hop soul with millions of fans across the globe, was inducted into the Walk of Fame on Friday just outside the legendary theater in Harlem. If it wasn't for the Apollo, we wouldn't have a chance.

  • Here’s where to buy those colorful travel bags you see all over your Insta feed

    If your suitcase selection could use some help, look no further than Baboon to the Moon.

  • Sofia Carson Honors Cameron Boyce with New Clothing Designs to Support Late Actor's Foundation

    Sofia Carson partnered with The Cameron Boyce Foundation for the annual charity event in honor of the late star's birthday

  • India coronavirus: Delhi to gradually come out of Covid lockdown

    The number of cases in the city has come down to under 1500 from the peaks of 25,000 in April.

  • A worker found a red noose entangled in electrical cords at an Amazon construction site in Connecticut, the 8th noose found at the site

    Amazon is offering $100,000 for information on how the eight nooses got there. Local NAACP officials denounced the acts as "sickening" hate crimes.

  • Anthropologie Is Doubling Up On Discounts With An Extra 40% Off Sale

    Anthropologie just brightened our Memorial Day weekend with an additional 40% off an already slashed-price sale section that’s chock-full of bestselling and just-added styles. (Be sure to make it all the way to your shopping cart in order to see the double-discount applied.) The digital racks are packed with everything from high-rated quilts and throw pillows to warm-weather fashion staples we can’t wait to don and an ample amount of oh-so-breezy home buys. If the double discounts on this dreamy lineup don’t sound enticing enough, then maybe the added bonus of free shipping on orders over $50 will sweeten the deal for you. We went ahead and sauntered through the slashed-price pieces to pluck out the most appetizing buys that will enhance the sunshine-filled days ahead. Click on over to Anthropologie to scope out and scoop up the full assortment of scores before someone else does first.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Artisan Quilts by Anthropologie Vivie Patchwork Quilt, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Harmony Lace Peasant Blouse, $, available at AnthropologieMaggie Stephenson Happiness Blooms Mug, $, available at AnthropologieSaturday/Sunday Elisabeth Maxi Dress, $, available at AnthropologieMaeve Maeve Martine Ponte Track Pants, $, available at AnthropologieMorgan Harper Nichols Morgan Harper Nichols Affirmations Travel Mug, $, available at AnthropologieAmadi Lexie Colorblocked Cardigan, $, available at AnthropologiePAIGE Paige Sarah Ultra High-Rise Pleated Straight Jeans, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Dottie Monogram Journal, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Caroline Ruffled Babydoll Top, $, available at AnthropologieJao Brand Refresher Hand Sanitizer, $, available at AnthropologieSaturday/Sunday Colorblocked Knit Lounge Set, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Mikayla Cropped Flare Pants, $, available at AnthropologieCurrent Air Angeline Sweater Midi Skirt, $, available at AnthropologieMaggie Stephenson Maggie Stephenson Sisterhood Dessert Plate, $, available at AnthropologieMen's Society Off To The Gym Kit, $, available at AnthropologieCollections by Joya Deco Diamond Monogram Pendant Necklace, $, available at AnthropologieBoyish Boyish The Kenny Slim Denim Overalls, $, available at AnthropologieSophie Monet Rae Drop Earrings, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Handwoven Saffron Pillow, $, available at AnthropologieDaily Practice by Anthropologie Dana Seamless Leggings, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Imogen Capiz Pendant, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Sonny Pot, $, available at AnthropologiePAIGE Sarah Ultra High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans, $, available at AnthropologieCarole Akins Furry Friends Mug, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Honeycomb Textured Glass Candle, $, available at AnthropologieB YOGA Build Resistance Bands, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Woven Colby Shower Curtain, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Rica Embroidered Top, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Asymmetrical Scale Drop Earrings, $, available at AnthropologieLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Always Pan's On Sale In EVERY ColorwayThe Best CBD Products & Deals To Shop This 42027 Gifts That Will Please Your Difficult Moms

  • Roundtable: Are Milwaukee Bucks better prepared for long playoff run this season?

    The biggest questions emerging during the first week of the NBA playoffs: Can the Nuggets solve Damian Lillard? Are the young Grizzlies for real?

  • Motor racing-Bottas's wheel is finally freed

    Mercedes have finally stopped the clock on Valtteri Bottas's Monaco Grand Prix tyre change after removing a stuck wheel from his car two days after it forced his retirement. The Formula One champions posted a video on Thursday of a crouching mechanic freeing up the front right wheel with special equipment at the factory on Tuesday morning. "The margin for error is very small and if just the slightest problem happens, it slows the stop down or potentially, in an absolute disastrous case, this happens," head of strategy James Vowles said in a debrief.

  • Marimekko Teams With Adidas for First Sport Performance Line

    The collection includes true sports apparel as well as lifestyle pieces.

  • Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best home appliance deals to expect on vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and more

    We’re expecting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

  • WATCH: Steve Sarkisian receives Broyles Award for being nation’s top assistant

    On Wednesday, Texas HC Steve Sarkisian accepted the Broyles Award for his great work in Tuscaloosa. You can watch the video below:

  • Pockit promises action over frozen customer accounts

    The head of the online pre-paid card firm vows to act after some customers have their accounts frozen.

  • More than 34,000 Hong Kongers jumped at the chance to obtain entry visas for the UK in February and March amid sweeping electoral changes in the city

    The UK opened applications for British National (Overseas) entry visas on January 31. It allows Hong Kongers to live in the UK for five years.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Prince Harry Tells Zak Williams He Was ‘Unable’ to Grieve Princess Diana

    Courtesy of ApplePrince Harry has once again spoken of his mother’s death, telling Robin Williams’ son Zak that they both shared the strange experience of grieving a famous parent less demonstrably than their parent’s fans.Harry’s remarks came in a follow-up episode of his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey which screened on Apple TV+ last week. Zak Williams, who is a mental health campaigner and in recovery from addiction, was one of the contributors to the original show and came back for the new episode which followed a town hall structure.After Williams told Harry how having to grieve so publicly left him feeling vulnerable, Harry said, “We have a lot of shared experience. When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone… You feel as though they knew them better than you did, in a weird way, because you’re unable to grieve yourself.” Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health SeriesAnother celebrity guest on the original show, Glenn Close, also appeared on the new installment. Close said that her family were so ashamed of their history of mental illness that they covered it up, and added that she herself felt shame for not realizing her sister was having suicidal urges.Harry had spoken of his own shame about feeling he had not adequately supported his wife Meghan when she was suicidal on a previous episode, and he returned to the theme, saying: “There’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?’ But we all know that when people are suffering or struggling, that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”Speaking about suggested helpful ways to speak to a suicidal person, Harry said, “So many people are afraid [to have] that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you want to say is that you are there. Because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”Harry opened up the bonus episode by saying that he believes climate change and mental health are the two biggest challenges of our time, and that they are linked.“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities, and of our planet ultimately.“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”Harry also renewed his criticisms of the effects of social media on children, saying, “I get the real feeling that so many parents don’t feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there is ‘mental illness’ and then there is ‘everything else.’ And that ‘everything else’ is the day-to-day stresses or the anxieties of, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s social media, whether it’s isolation in front of the screen... all this kind of stuff. How can we collectively as a society prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through growing up in this world that we have allowed to be created, and which I believe is making us sicker.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: U.S. COVID worries fall to lowest level ever ahead of Memorial Day

    As America prepares to celebrate the start of another summer, the latest data demonstrates just how dramatically things have changed — for the better.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

    ‘This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre’