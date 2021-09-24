Australia hits vaccine milestone as Melbourne cases hover near record levels

A healthcare worker walks down stairs at a complex locked down during a COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Renju Jose
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY (Reuters) -More than half of Australia's adult population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, authorities said, as they step up inoculations in hopes of easing restrictions while cases linger near daily record levels in Victoria.

Australia is grappling with a third wave of infections from the highly infectious Delta variant that has led to lockdowns in its two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital, Canberra, affecting nearly half the country's 25 million people.

These tough curbs and a decision to shut construction sites for two weeks over the rapid spread of the virus among workers triggered anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, for three straight days.

Police made some arrests in Melbourne on Friday, local media reported, as they look to prevent more protests.

As most of Australia's southeast remains under strict stay-at-home restrictions, virus-free Western Australia is gearing up to host the Australian Rules Football Grand Final for the first time, in front of 60,000 fans at Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Melbourne, which had hosted every Grand Final since 1898, was the sport's spiritual home until the pandemic forced a shift to Brisbane last year.

Victoria on Friday reported one new death and 733 new infections, its second biggest daily rise in the pandemic, down from the record high of 766 on Thursday. Most cases were detected in Melbourne.

Both New South Wales (NSW) and Victorian leaders have pledged more freedom to residents once full vaccinations in people older than 16 reach 70%, expected next month. So far, 57% have been fully vaccinated in NSW, above the national average of 50.1%. Two million doses were administered in country in the last seven days.

Daily cases may have stabilised in NSW, the epicentre of the country's worst outbreak, as it reported 1,043 new infections, down from 1,063 on Thursday.

"We are seeing pleasing declines ... hopefully we will see numbers decrease in coming days and weeks," state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said during a media briefing in Sydney.

But officials flagged any easing of curbs in NSW would be done "cautiously and moderately" when the state hits its 70% dual-dose target, around Oct. 6, to avoid spikes in cases that could overwhelm its health systems.

Even with the fast-moving Delta outbreak, Australia has largely avoided high numbers seen in many comparable countries, with some 94,000 cases and 1,208 deaths, and the death rate is lower than last year because of higher vaccination rates.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wallabies, Pumas set for 1st of 2 Rugby Championship matches

    Australia coach Dave Rennie says the formula his team used to beat South Africa twice in consecutive Rugby Championship matches should work again on Saturday in the first of two against Argentina. “What we’ve learned over the last few weeks is you’ve got to hang on in the fight for a long time, and sometimes it takes 60 or 70 minutes to crack a side,” Rennie said ahead of the match at Townsville in north Queensland state. Argentina is winless in four Rugby Championship matches — losing twice each to South Africa and New Zealand.

  • France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

    This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of France's incandescent rage over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative and loss of a submarine deal worth billions, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome. According to Le Drian, he and Blinken discussed the “terms and topics to be dealt with in an in-depth consultation process between the two countries aimed at restoring trust.”

  • S.Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases; planning how to live with COVID-19

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea has set a record for daily COVID-19 cases at 2,434, breaking the previous record set last month https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-koreas-daily-covid-19-cases-hit-record-surpassing-2200-health-minister-2021-08-10, as the country grapples with a wave of infections that began in early July, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Friday. The mortality rate and severe cases remain relatively low and steady at 0.82% and 309, respectively, helped largely by vaccinations that prioritised older people at high risk of severe COVID-19, KDCA said when reporting figures for Thursday. "If prevention measures are not managed stably, the gradual recovery to normal life will inevitably be delayed," Kim told Friday's COVID-19 response meeting.

  • UPDATE 3-Novavax applies to WHO for emergency listing of COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India have applied to the World Health Organization for an emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, potentially clearing the way for the shot to ship to many poorer countries, the company said on Thursday. Novavax has been prioritizing regulatory submissions to low- and middle-income countries after falling behind in the race for authorization in the United States and Europe, which have already vaccinated most of their residents. A WHO listing would allow Novavax to ship to multiple developing nations that rely on WHO guidance for their regulatory decisions.

  • Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne

    One of Australia's biggest earthquakes on record struck the state of Victoria on Wednesday. Government agency Geoscience Australia said it registered at a magnitude of 6.0, and that its epicenter was near a rural town northeast of Melbourne. The earthquake caused damage to buildings in the country's second-largest city, with rubble blocking one of its main streets. Residents of Melbourne recounted the moment the quake hit. "I felt the building rattle so I grabbed my puppy and went underneath the doorway.""Very scary, telling the kids just to get ready to get out on the street just in case."Tremors could also be felt throughout neighboring states in cities as far as Adelaide and Sydney. More than half of Australia's population of 25 million live in these affected areas, though no deaths have so far been reported. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is currently in Washington D.C. to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, spoke to reporters in a news conference. "At this stage we have had no reports of serious injuries or worse, and that is very good news. "It can be a very very disturbing event for an earthquake of this nature. They are very rare events in Australia and as a result I'm sure people would have been quite stressed and disturbed by that."The country's Bureau of Meteorology said it had not issued a tsunami threat following the earthquake, which measured higher than the country's deadliest tremor in 1989 that killed 13 people.

  • Melbourne anti-lockdown protests fizzle out as daily cases hit pandemic high

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Melbourne's streets were largely quiet on Thursday after three days of anti-lockdown protests, with hundreds of police officers on patrol in the city to prevent another rally as COVID-19 cases in Victoria hit a daily pandemic record. Police in central Melbourne were checking people's reasons for being outside, footage on social media showed, after a violent protest on Wednesday in Australia's second-largest city resulted in more than 200 arrests. A vaccination centre at the Melbourne Town Hall would be shut until Monday after several of its staff were physically and verbally abused on their way to work, operator cohealth said on Thursday.

  • They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

    Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That's what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered in pre-recorded speeches or from the rostrum at the United Nations after a yearlong pandemic break — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Wednesday, the second day of the 2021 debate.

  • 'Vaccine apartheid': Africans tell UN they need vaccines

    As wealthy countries begin to consider whether to offer their populations a third COVID-19 shot, African nations still waiting for their first gave this stark reminder to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday: “No one is safe unless we are all safe.” As of mid-September, fewer than 4% of Africans have been fully immunized and most of the 5.7 billion vaccine doses administered around the world have been given in just 10 rich countries. Chad’s president Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno warned of the dangers of leaving countries behind.

  • S.Korea urges more testing over fear of holiday COVID-19 surge

    South Korean authorities warned people returning from a holiday to get tested even for the mildest COVID-19 type symptoms, especially before clocking in for work amid a new surge in coronavirus cases in and around the capital. The country, which has been grappling with a fourth wave of infections since early July, will on Friday roll back the allowance gatherings during the Chuseok holiday week to two people after 6 p.m. in the greater Seoul area. Seoul saw 1,400 daily confirmed cases on average last week, up 11% from a record high of 1,268 the prior week, Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae said on Wednesday.

  • Japan CPI halts 12-month decline, still well below BOJ target

    Japan's core consumer prices halted a 12-month run of declines in August, bolstered by higher energy costs and the impact of a tourism campaign, bringing some relief to central bank efforts to push inflation towards its elusive 2% target. Nationwide prices were flat compared with a year earlier, due to a tug of war between rising energy costs and lower mobile phone fees, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed, while lodging prices surged a record 46.6% following a tourism discount campaign a year earlier.

  • Why Novavax Looks Like It's Breaking Out Of A Pattern

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are rallying after the company announced it finalized an advanced purchase agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax is up 11.72% at $259.20 at publication time. Novavax Daily Chart Analysis Shares look to be nearing resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The stock has found resistance near the $260 in the past, and the stock looks to be nearing this area

  • CIA Vienna station chief removed amid 'Havana syndrome' criticism -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The CIA has removed its Vienna station chief following criticism of his management, including what some considered an inadequate response to reports of "Havana syndrome" incidents at the U.S. Embassy there, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The Post, which cited unnamed current and former U.S. officials, reported the action would send a message that leaders must take seriously the Havana syndrome, a mysterious set of ailments that include migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. The Washington Post said dozens of U.S. personnel in the Austrian capital, including diplomats and intelligence officials, as well as some of the children of U.S. employees, have reported symptoms of the syndrome.

  • AstraZeneca invests in Imperial's self-amplifying RNA technology with eye on future drugs

    AstraZeneca Plc on Thursday struck a deal with the firm behind Imperial College London's experimental COVID-19 vaccine to develop and sell drugs based on its self-amplifying RNA technology platform in other disease areas. Under the deal, VaxEquity, a startup founded by Imperial vaccinologist Robin Shattock, could receive up to $195 million if certain milestones are met, in addition to royalties on approved drugs and equity investment from AstraZeneca and life sciences investor Morningside Ventures. AstraZeneca already produces an adenoviral vector COVID-19 vaccine, and emphasised the potential of the self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) technology in novel therapeutic programmes beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Indonesia is finally emerging from its summer of death. But as the country looks to reopen, 3 of the problems that created its pandemic crisis still loom large.

    "If what happened in Jakarta happens here, it would be crazy," one doctor said about rural Indonesia. "I don't even want to imagine it."

  • 70% of fully vaccinated prisoners caught COVID-19 in a Texas Delta outbreak, the CDC says - but vaccines protected against severe disease

    Of 129 fully vaccinated prisoners who caught COVID-19, only one was hospitalized. Unvaccinated people at the prison caught COVID-19 at a higher rate.

  • When to Expect Flu Season to Start, Peak, and End This Year—According to Experts

    Flu season might last longer than you'd expect.

  • COVID outbreak in Texas prison reveals delta variant’s wrath. Did vaccines help?

    Coronavirus vaccines were optional for both staff and prisoners.

  • Researchers detect malaria resistant to key drug in Africa

    Scientists have found evidence of a resistant form of malaria in Uganda, a worrying sign that the top drug used against the parasitic disease could ultimately be rendered useless without more action to stop its spread. Researchers in Uganda analyzed blood samples from patients treated with artemesinin, the primary medicine used for malaria in Africa in combination with other drugs. Lab tests showed it took much longer for those patients to get rid of the parasites that cause malaria.

  • U.S. had its slowest week of first-dose vaccinations since July, worrying health experts ahead of flu season

    The number of Americans receiving their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine has dropped significantly in recent days, according to Centers for Disease Control data released late Wednesday, worrying health officials as flu season approaches. The seven-day moving average of daily first doses was about 272,000 by the end of last week, according to the CDC, making it the slowest week of first-dose immunizations since mid-July. On Tuesday, fewer than 21,000 individuals were injected with their first

  • South Carolina reports 44 more deaths, 3,100 new COVID-19 cases

    Children aged 10 and younger made up 12.6% of the new cases reported Thursday.