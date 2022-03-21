Melbourne detectives working to identify three bodies found in parked car

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Melbourne police are investigating the discovery of three bodies found in a car parked at an apartment complex late Sunday.

The badly decomposed bodies of a woman and two others in the older model gray Cadillac were turned over to the medical examiner’s office in Rockledge.

The car — expected to be processed for evidence — was parked by the complex's trash bins, reports show. The windows were fogged.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” said Shaun Hill, spokesman for the Melbourne Police Department. The names and ages of the three had not been confirmed late Monday morning, Hill said.

The gruesome discovery was reported to police at 10:50 p.m Sunday after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked at the Manatee Cove Apartment complex at 746 Madelyn Way.

Patrol officers arrived within minutes, approached the vehicle, which was emanating a foul smell.

They spotted the remains inside the vehicle. Detectives were working to contact the next of kin and were also looking into whether foul play was involved.

Autopsies, which could help determine an exact cause of death, are expected to be conducted this week.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

