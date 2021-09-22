Melbourne earthquake: Tremor rattles southeast Australia

·2 min read
Rubble from a shop on the street in Chapel St, Victoria
Melbourne's popular Chapel St shopping precinct was among areas damaged

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Australia's southeast including the city of Melbourne.

The earthquake happened about 09:15 local time on Wednesday at Mansfield, not far from the Victorian state capital.

Footage on social media showed damage to some buildings, but no injuries were immediately reported.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring South Australia and New South Wales (NSW).

Victoria's State Emergency Service warned residents to be alert for possible aftershocks.

"If you are located in Victoria, you are in danger. Expect aftershocks, stay away from damaged buildings and other hazards. Avoid driving, except for emergencies," the authority said.

On social media, people posted pictures of damaged buildings and rubble in Melbourne.

Several high-rise towers and a city hospital were also evacuated, local media reported. Some city tram lines had been suspended due to damage.

A cordoned-off street in Melbourne after the earthquake
Melbourne is home to about five million people

South Australia Premier Stephen Marshall said his state had felt aftershocks. One federal MP, Michael McCormack, said the "ground [was] shaking violently" in Wagga Wagga, NSW.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation shared a clip of its breakfast TV presenters reacting in the studio as the earthquake hit.

"Is it an earthquake or a structural thing?" presenter Michael Rowland can be heard asking producers. "Let's go… that was a big one."

Large earthquakes are considered an uncommon occurrence in Australia, because the continent lies centrally on a tectonic plate.

This quake - one of Australia's largest in recent years - struck at a depth of 10km (6 miles), according to government tracker Geosciences Australia.

Melbourne, the country's second largest city, is home to about five million people.

The city is currently in lockdown due to a recent wave of coronavirus cases.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5.8 earthquake strikes Australia, shaking felt in Melbourne

    The earthquake shortly after 9 a.m. local time was at a depth of 10 km. Emergency officials issued a warning for Victoria.

  • Earthquake: 3.5 quake felt near Valle Vista, Calif.

    A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 3:57 p.m. Pacific time 10 miles from Valle Vista and about 10 miles from Palm Springs.

  • Top global companies call for zero emmissions shipping by 2050

    More than 150 leading companies and organisations including oil majors and port authorities on Wednesday called for the global shipping industry to be fully decarbonised by 2050, urging governments to step up action warning time was limited. With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing pressure to get cleaner. UN shipping agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO), has said it aims to reduce overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050, but industry groups are calling for accelarated action from governments.

  • Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Shakes Melbourne, Australia

    A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook buildings in Melbourne, Australia, on September 22.This video posted to Twitter Kate Pattison by shows the doors of a home rattling amid the tremor. Credit: Kate Pattison via Storyful

  • Women's rights activist to leaders at UN: Don't let Taliban fool you

    Afghan rapper and activist, Sonita Alizadeh, fled her homeland with her family when it was last ruled by the Taliban more than two decades ago - when women could not work, had to cover their faces and girls were banned from school. She urged world leaders on Tuesday to stand up for the rights of women and girls now the Taliban had returned to power. She urged the international community not to recognize the Taliban, guarantee the rights of women and children, ensure internet access for the Afghan people, include more Afghans in decision making and keep girls in school.

  • California now has nation’s lowest rate of coronavirus transmission

    California has the lowest coronavirus transmission rate of any state following a sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations after a summer surge. The nation’s most populous state is the only one experiencing “substantial” coronavirus transmission, the second-highest level on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map. In all other U.S. states, virus transmission is labeled as “high,” defined as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

  • Houthis rally in north Yemen as their fighters push south

    SANAA (Reuters) -Thousands of supporters of Yemen's Houthis rallied in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the ousting of the government, as the group's fighters pushed through frontlines in oil-producing regions of the country. The Iran-aligned movement swept into the capital and most of north Yemen in 2014 when they ousted the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in the war in 2015 to try to restore Hadi's government to power but the conflict has dragged on, killing tens of thousands and causing the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

  • Four Guardsmen safe, but giant sequoia burns; cabins threatened

    Flames from the Windy fire reach the top of the Bench Tree along the Trail of 100 Giants, while the KNP Complex shifts toward 65 historic cabins.

  • Tropical Storm Peter could bring rain, surf to Puerto Rico, and new storm could form

    The Atlantic is looking crowded this week with two named storms and a possible third on the way.

  • Petaluma fire prompts evacuation orders in Penngrove

    As of about 3:30 p.m., evacuated residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes.

  • A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

    Artist's evidence-based depiction of the blast, which had the power of 1,000 Hiroshimas. Allen West and Jennifer Rice, CC BY-NDAs the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blas

  • ‘A tremendous win.’ Kentucky dam removal will help an ecological treasure.

    The lock and dam on the Green River has been unused for decades.

  • Sea-level rise becoming a hazard for suburban South Florida neighborhoods far from ocean

    Sea-level rise may appear to be a problem only for coastal residents, a hazard that comes with the awesome views and easy access to the beach.

  • 4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire

    Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities said. The KNP Complex began as two lightning-sparked fires that eventually merged and has scorched more than 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) in the heart of sequoia country on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. There was no immediate word, however, on the full extent of damage in several other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze, the Windy Fire, in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Indian Reservation.

  • Drone shows lava swallowing La Palma swimming pool

    The Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption on land in 50 years has forced authorities to evacuate another part of El Paso municipality on the island of La Palma and to urge sightseers attracted by the phenomenon to stay away.People from the neighborhood of Tacande Alto were evacuated late Monday (September 20) and early Tuesday (September 21) after a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, El Paso's mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.About 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on the island have been forced to leave their homes to escape the eruption so far, TVE said.

  • Toxic gas and rivers of molten lava endanger a Spanish island after volcano eruption

    As a new volcanic vent blew open and unstoppable rivers of molten rock flowed toward the sea, authorities on a Spanish island warned Tuesday that more dangers lie ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.

  • Earthquake: 3.2 quake felt near Coachella, Calif.

    The 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 11 miles from Coachella and 13 miles from Indio.

  • Penngrove House Fire Forces Evacuations North of Petaluma

    Residents of the Penngrove community just north of Petaluma were ordered to evacuate from a large house fire, according to authorities.

  • This Little California Beach Town Is the Best Place to See the Great Monarch Butterfly Migration — but They Need Your Help

    "There were once so many butterflies that the sound of their wings was described as a rippling stream or a summer rain." Now, it's up to us to get that back.

  • Lawsuit: Ida outages due to 'gum and super glue' at utility

    A lawsuit alleges that Louisiana's largest electric utility used a “bubble gum and super glue” approach to maintenance and construction that left customers sweltering in the dark without adequate sewage treatment after Hurricane Ida. The suit was filed Saturday against Entergy Corp. and its subsidiaries Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans. Entergy has said about 902,000 customers lost power after the major hurricane made landfall on Aug. 29.