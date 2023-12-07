Melbourne investigating second late-evening shooting in neighborhood; no status on gunshot victim

Melbourne police are investigating another late-evening neighborhood shooting in which one person was critically wounded, leaving detectives searching for a suspect in a case that may have connections to others.

The latest shooting happened after 7 p.m Wednesday along Xavier Avenue near Marshall Drive in a neighborhood located near University Park Elementary school, Melbourne police reported. The shooting, with multiple gun casings left behind, took place near the same neighborhood that was the scene of a drive-by on Sunday evening, police report.

Melbourne police investigate a series of deadly shootings.

Officers arrived at the site within minutes.

A short time later, officers received word that an unidentified person, whose age was not given, was dropped off at Holmes Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Officers also located a Glock handgun nearby, not far from the bullet casings that dotted the darkened roadway, police reported.

It was not immediately known if the person wounded by the gunfire was the intended target. The person's condition was not immediately released by Melbourne police. Detectives continued to talk with witnesses in the case.

Sunday night, someone fired more than two dozen rounds at a home along Marshall Drive and another location near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library off of Lipscomb Street. One person was wounded but did not immediately cooperate with Melbourne police. There were initial reports of gunfire in Palm Bay but the cases were unfounded.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Police seek suspect in neighborhood shooting that left 1 wounded