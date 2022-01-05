Melbourne man arrested after crash kills cyclist near Melbourne Beach Tuesday

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Local law enforcement officers arrested a Melbourne man after he fled the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, records show.

Kevin Percell, 32, of Melbourne hit a bicyclist at the intersection of State Road A1A and Harmony Place Tuesday morning at about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. Percell was driving behind the bicyclist, a 57-year-old man from Solon, Ohio, and hit the back of his bike, throwing him off of it. Percell fled the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:41 a.m., FHP said.

Melbourne Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office located Percell early Tuesday afternoon about 3 miles north of where the crash occurred. There was damage to the front of his truck "consistent with colliding with a bicyclist," the arrest affidavit said.

Percell told law enforcement he was driving to a pool cleaning job and had looked down at the GPS on his work cell phone for what he described as 50 seconds to see where he needed to turn. He also said he received a text, "which caught his attention." He told law enforcement when he looked up again, he was in the southbound lane and he struck the bicyclist. Describing himself as panicked, he said he continued to drive down the road and stopped at Juan Ponce De Leon Beach Park.

Law enforcement officers reviewed a video provided by New England Eatery at 5670 State Road A1A, the affidavit said. The video showed the bicyclist traveling north on the west shoulder of the roadway. Percell can be seen driving across the southbound lane, onto the west shoulder, striking the bicyclist and continuing down the road.

Percell was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a bond of $15,000.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

