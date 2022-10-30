Melbourne man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at police officers

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Melbourne man faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he opened fire at police officers with a handgun during a Saturday domestic violence call, Melbourne police said in a press release.

Anthony O. Rivera, 32, remains held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance this afternoon from the jail.

No one was injured during the incident, which occurred early Saturday morning at a home on Millicent Circle, a short street in a subdivision off Pirate Lane between Palm Bay Magnet High and Lipscomb Street.

Rivera also faces eight additional felony charges: two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, one count of aggravated battery domestic violence, one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony, and four counts of criminal mischief.

About 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Melbourne police responded to a call of a man attempting to stab tires at the Millicent Circle home. Officers arrived and confronted Rivera — who fired several rounds at officers, the press release said.

One officer returned fire, and Rivera retreated into the home and began firing his handgun inside the residence, the press release said.

Police established a perimeter around the house, and "the male fired a second volley of shots from the second-floor window of the residence toward officers and other homes," the press release said.

Palm Bay police and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, as did the Melbourne Police Department SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Unit. Rivera voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody.

The police officer who exchanged gunfire will be placed on routine administrative leave, the press release said.

