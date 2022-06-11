Melbourne man charged with killing Merritt Island man while allegedly robbing his home

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

MERRITT ISLAND — A Melbourne man was charged Friday night with the murder of a Merritt Island man who was found shot to death in his home the day before, police said.

Cory Lyle, 69, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed occupied burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm. He was arrested late Friday night, just a day after Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered 64-year-old Joseph Hall dead in his home on Hunt Drive in Merritt Island.

Hall's roommate reported the death to the sheriff's office Thursday night after returning home and finding Hall dead, the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement.

Based on evidence collected and statements made during the investigation, the sheriff's office said they believe Lyle shot Hall while robbing the home.

Lyle was arrested at a residence in Satellite Beach on Friday night and was being held Saturday at the Brevard County Jail without bail.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Hall's death to contact 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS, where callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne man accused of killing Merritt Island man during home invasion