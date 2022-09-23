Melbourne man faces multiple charges after threatening father and son with gun

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Melbourne man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a more than three-hour stand off with Melbourne Special Weapons and Tactics team members.

Adam Williams, 38, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and resisting arrest without violence. He is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

The stand off began Thursday morning just before 9:45 a.m., after Melbourne police received a 911 call about an armed disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.

A father and son told police at the scene and later at their Criminal Investigation building that the father had loaned his pickup truck to a woman earlier in the day. The son said he warned his father against this because he was worried the woman wouldn't return it.

When the woman didn't return the truck, the father and son went to find the truck at 401 Poinciana Drive, where Williams lives, the affidavit said. Upon finding the truck at the home, they attempted to go to the back of the house and get the keys back from the woman.

When Williams noticed them, he began yelling for them to leave and threatening to shoot them if they didn't comply.

The son told police that as Williams got closer to the door, he held the door closed so Williams could not come out and hurt him or his father. Williams attempted to come out several times unsuccessfully, the affidavit said.

Eventually, the woman gave them the keys.

When the father and son headed back to the truck, Williams came out the front door of the house and approached them while waving a gun at them.

The son stood between his father and Williams as Williams repeatedly told them he would kill them, according to the affidavit. Williams eventually chest bumped him, then went back into the house. The father called 911.

When police arrived, Williams would not come out of the residence, triggering a "massive response" of patrol officers, traffic units, SWAT team members, crisis negotiators, and fire rescue personnel, the affidavit said.

Williams tossed a BB gun out of the home. This was the gun he had threatened the men with, according to police.

They negotiated with him until just before 1 p.m., when he exited the home without incident and was arrested.

During the stand off, the woman who had previously been in possession of the truck exited the home at about 12:25 p.m. She was taken to the Criminal Investigation building to be interviewed and released with no charges pending, Sgt. Benjamin Stover of Melbourne police told FLORIDA TODAY Friday morning.

