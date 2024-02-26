Melbourne man found dead in his home, after neighbors notice he was missing for days

A man was killed in his own home in Melbourne, and Eyewitness News learned of the suspicious activity neighbors saw just days before they said his grandmother found him dead.

Melbourne police found the man dead at his home on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators have been at the home on McDermott Avenue near the intersection of Sarno Road and Croton Road since they were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that the last time they saw the victim was Thursday.

They knew something was wrong when his silver truck was missing from this driveway and when they heard his puppies barking inside.

Jeremiah Vicente lives next door to the home that’s now a crime scene.

“Every neighborhood has that house the house on the street that everybody kind of turns a blind eye,” Vicente said.

That is where 32-year-old Kenneth Johnson lived.

Vicente and Jennifer Meyerholz knew Johnson for years.

“There had been issues at the house, lots of issues,” Meyerholz said.

Meyerholz remembers seeing Johnson Wednesday, and remembers seeing a ladder in the trunk and Johnson with another person at 4 a.m.

“Kenny was in the car with that person when I went to work, they were in the house,” Meyerholz said. “Thursday morning the truck was gone the car was gone and the three little puppies were barking which is unusual,”

Meyerholz knocked on the door Friday and when no one answered, that is when she and another neighbor contacted Johnson’s grandmother.

Johnson’s grandmother went inside the home just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“She was just expecting to go get the dogs,” Meyerholz said.

“It’s unsettling how close, it makes me want to move my family away,” Vicente said.

Melbourne police have not provided any other details other than this is an isolated incident.

