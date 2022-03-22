Melbourne man killed in Sunday night shooting identified; police still searching for suspects

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

The man shot Sunday night in Melbourne was identified Tuesday morning as police continued searching for suspects.

Bobby Lewis, 50, of Melbourne was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home at the 2300 block of Canal Street in south Melbourne at about 11:45 p.m Sunday after police received reports of shots fired.

Previous story: Melbourne police investigate neighborhood confrontation

Bodies found in car: Melbourne detectives working to identify three bodies found

Melboure police stand near home on Canal Street where Bobby Lewis, 50, was shot to death late Sunday.

Police apprehended a person inside the home and took the person in for questioning. No arrests have been made.

At least one person approached the house and shot at it, with someone in the home returning fire and striking the shooter, investigators said.

This was the 14th reported homicide since Jan. 1 of this year.

Police said Tuesday they are still seeking witnesses and people involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Melbourne police at 321-608-6371.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne man Bobby Lewis identified by police in fatal shooting