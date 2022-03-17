Melbourne man suspected of shooting mother faces murder charge after 2 decades in state facility

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 50-year-old Melbourne man who was placed in a mental facility after police said he shot and killed his mother over two decades ago, now faces murder charges.

Steve Robison was ordered held at the Northeast Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee shortly after being arrested in September 2000. Doctors recently found him competent to stand trial.

Melbourne police said Robison used a .22-caliber rifle to fatally shoot his mother and wound his stepfather.

He shot his mother, Majorie Robison Hicks, in the back as she attempted to get away during a confrontation, records show.

The court ordered Robison to be evaluated and later determined he was incompetent to stand trial in connection to the homicide. He was then admitted to Florida State Hospital on June 20, 2001.

Last year, a team of specialists determined Robison no longer met the facility’s involuntary commitment criteria, a letter sent to the Brevard County state attorney’s office read.

Within a week, an order to transfer Robison to the Brevard County Jail was put in place. The state attorney then moved to re-file charges of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and shooting into a building or vehicle.

After the specialists determined that Robison was competent, the court ordered that he be transported to Wuesthoff Hospital in Rockledge. No trial date has been set.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

