Melbourne middle school teacher arrested on charges of distributing harmful material to a minor

A Melbourne middle school teacher was arrested Wednesday night on multiple counts of distributing harmful materials to a minor, Brevard County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Joseph Komjathy, 40, a Melbourne resident and teacher at Stone Middle School, was charged with five counts of distribution of harmful material to a minor and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He was arrested on a warrant issued in Indian River County and taken to Brevard County Jail. His bond was set at $300,000.

Komjathy is on administrative leave and is in the process of being terminated, said Russell Bruhn, spokesman for Brevard Public Schools.

Komjathy has been a teacher at the school since April 2021.

