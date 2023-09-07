Melbourne police conduct death investigation into body of man found floating in river

Melbourne police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body found floating in the Indian River on Thursday.

The body — facedown in the water — was spotted about 4 p.m. near the area of Horse Creek off of Rose Court and U.S. 1. Melbourne police, including the dive team, pulled the man to shore and searched the immediate area.

Three people shot in an early morning fight in downtown Melbourne, two in critical condition. Saturday afternoon the only evidence of the incident were some shot out windows a bullet riddled Chevy Suburban, police evidence markers and some crime tape left on a palm Tree.

The body was then turned over to the medical examiner’s office. The unidentified man was described by police as being between 40 to 50-years old.

Detectives — who said there have been no recent missing person’s reports matching the man’s description ― are asking the public for help in identifying the man.

More: Melbourne teen charged with stabbing uncle to death, police say

Residents are asked to call police at 321-608-6737 with any information.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jdgallop@floridatodan.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne police investigating death of man whose body was pulled from river