Two siblings found dead in a double homicide case at Eau Gallie area home, suspect apprehended in Georgia

A brother and sister were found dead in their Eau Galle home Tuesday after a Georgia police department arrested their nephew and asked Melbourne police to do a welfare check.

Police found the bodies of Teresa Baker, 61, and Alford Baker, 63, at their home on Tanglewood Lane at about 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement released from the Melbourne Police Department.

The Pooler Police Department in Georgia arrested their nephew, James Green, 31, early Tuesday morning after Green went to a church requesting money and "asking other questions about the church which raised concern for the church’s safety," police said. When police arrived at the scene, he was acting erratically, could not to answer their questions rationally and attempted to flee, police said.

Police found that the car he was driving was registered to Alford Baker. The registration and Green's erratic behavior prompted fears that the siblings in the Tanglewood Lane home could in danger.

Melbourne police rope off home on Tanglewood Lane in the Eau Gallie area after two people were discovered dead inside Aug. 16, 2022.

Melbourne police said there was evidence to indicate both siblings were victims of homicide.

The house — which was shared by the Bakers and Green — was roped off with crime scene tape, as well as the yard and a sports utility vehicle, soon after police arrived.

Melbourne police and detectives rope off the yard of a home on Tanglewood Lane in the Eau Gallie area after two people were discovered dead inside Aug. 16, 2022.

Green is the only person of interest in this case, police said.

Green is being held in Pooler, Georgia, on the initial charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting officers. Melbourne police detectives traveled to Pooler and will work closely with the Pooler City Police Department.

