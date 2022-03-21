Melbourne police investigate neighborhood confrontation that ended in deadly shooting

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Detectives were talking with residents and witnesses to determine a motive in an overnight shooting that left one person dead in a south Melbourne neighborhood early Monday.

It was the 13th reported homicide to take place in Brevard County since Jan. 1 and the latest countywide to involve gun violence. The person shot has not been identified.

Melbourne Police investigate deadly shooting in south Melbourne neighborhood.

Melbourne police were called about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Canal Street, not far from Brothers Park, to investigate reports of someone firing shots.

Patrol officers arrived and found a person bleeding and with gunshots lying in the front yard of a home, according to police.

Melboure Police stand near home where one person was shot to death late Sunday.

Moments later, officers detained someone in the home and took the person to police headquarters for questioning. Detectives continued through the morning with the interview, but had not made any arrests

Detectives also walked the neighborhood talking with residents to see if anyone could provide insight into the confrontation.

Officers roped off a small portion of the roadway in front of the home where the gunshots were fired.

An investigation is ongoing.

