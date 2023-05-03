Melbourne police investigate possible 'fight club' at school

Melbourne police are investigating whether a middle school physical education teacher may have been involved in helping to set up "fight club"-style matches between students. No arrests have been made but Melbourne police say videos of the fights appeared on social media.

The criminal and administrative investigations began April 25 after a student told the principal of Johnson Middle School about the fights. The unnamed teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. The Department of Children and Families was also notified to interview students. It was not immediately known who recorded the incidents involving the students.

"It's all still under active investigation," Sgt. Ben Slover, spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department, said. None of the students required medical treatment, Slover said.

Marina Saporito-Middleton, the school's principal, notified parents about the investigation.

"I want to make our families aware of a matter that has come to my attention involving a PE teacher," Middleton wrote in a letter sent to parents of the school's 730 students.

"We will do everything we can as a school to support these investigations and to uncover the facts of what happened," the principal added.

